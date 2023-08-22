Days of our Lives star Suzanne Rogers reflects on 50 years as Maggie Horton

Days of our Lives vet Suzanne Rogers has been playing Maggie Horton Kiriakis on the hit Peacock soap opera for 50 years.

Last Friday, Days celebrated Suzanne’s milestone anniversary with an episode filled with flashbacks.

The episode featured Maggie looking back on her life with her pal Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) amid Victor’s (John Aniston) death.

It’s extremely rare that an actor or actress plays the same role for five decades.

That fact isn’t lost on Suzanne as she marked her golden anniversary on the hit daytime drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Suzanne took time to look back on her time in Salem ahead of her major life milestone.

Days of our Lives star Suzanne Rogers reflected on 50 years of playing Maggie Horton

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Suzanne admitted she was shocked at how long she has been on the Days of our Lives.

“I’m kind of shocked that I’ve been on the show for 50 years; I mean, how many people can say that? Not many. I’m touched that they wanted to do something. I’m honored and very moved, and I’m grateful,” she expressed to the outlet.

The actress also gave a shout-out to Days for investing in Maggie and keeping her around all these years. Suzanne shared her appreciation for the fans, too, because, without their love for Maggie, the character would not have stuck around so long.

Despite five decades of playing the same role, Suzanne still loves her job and Maggie.

Suzanne admitted that in 1973 she was hesitant to sign a three-year contract with the show. It seemed like such a long time to the young actress. However, Days asked her to sign a seven-year contract when her initial contract was coming up, and she was all in.

The rest as they say is history!

Susan Seaforth Hayes celebrates Suzanne Rogers’ Days of our Lives 50th anniversary

Last month, Susan took to social media to pay tribute to her good friend Suzanne. The two have been on Days for the same amount of time and have become fast friends early on.

In an Instagram, Susan shared a picture of her and Suzanne blowing out candles on a cake.

“Legacy icons of #Days. Suzanne and I have celebrated our July birthdays together for 50 years! And this week Suzanne becomes a golden girl of Salem! ❤️⏳ Thousands of episodes to remember, fifty years on air, tears and triumphs! Congrats to her… and to me, too!,” was the caption on the IG post.

There’s no question the two women are legendary and have certainly made an impact on Days of our Lives.

More trips down memory lane are in store for Maggie and the rest of Salem as the town pays tribute to Victor.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.