Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Xander busts Sarah, Philip returns and remembering Victor

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease a lot of nostalgia and bombshells.

This week Salem learned that Victor (John Aniston) died in a plane crash.

The rest of August will focus on saying goodbye to Victor as well as paying tribute to the legendary John Aniston.

However, that doesn’t mean other storylines will be put on hold.

In fact, a couple of them are heating up, including the stories involving pregnant Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and pregnant Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Let’s see what else is happening on Days of our Lives next week.

The aftermath of Victor’s death

Days has been filled with flashbacks since it was revealed that Victor died. There will be plenty more memorable scenes coming up on the hit daytime drama to honor the character and actor.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is one Salem resident who reminisces on her rather turbulent time with Victor. Over with Shawn (Brandon Beemer), he’s racked with guilt over Victor’s death as he, too, remembers his grandfather.

Meanwhile, Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) returns to Salem to mourn Victor, and his presence is met with mixed reactions. After all, Philip did frame Brady (Eric Martsolf) for his murder.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) are Philip’s first stop once he arrives in Salem. They have very different reactions, with Chloe pushing for Philip to face the music for his actions.

Xander and Eric get baby news

Almost immediately, when she arrives back in Salem to support her mom, Sarah and her baby bump are discovered by Xander (Paul Telfer).

It sounds like Sarah will pass the baby off as Rex’s (Kyle Lowder). Rex also returns to town to support his mom, Kate, amid the news about Victor, so he’ll be on hand to support Sarah however she needs.

Sloan, on the other hand, faces tragedy next week when she suffers a miscarriage. Thankfully she has Eric (Jason Gerhardt) by her side, but that means she won’t be telling Eric he’s the father of Nicole’s baby anytime soon.

It was rare we got to work together, but it was an honor to share the stage with him every time I did. #JohnAniston🕊️ The KING of one liners. #Days pic.twitter.com/ReoFxWdBaB — Lamon Archey (@LamonArchey) August 17, 2023

Romance, nightmares, and more Salem secrets

Elsewhere in Salem, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) admit they still have feelings for each other, leaving Chanel confused, considering she’s also crushing on Talia (Aketra Sevellian).

Melinda (Tina Huang) faces some legal drama and turns to Sloan for help or, rather, blackmails her for help. Sloan is forced to do some dirty work to keep Melinda from blabbing her secret.

All of this, plus the validity of Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Dimitri’s (Peter Porte) wedding, is questioned, while a nightmare gives EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) clarity.

Who’s ready for another must-see week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.