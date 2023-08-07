What happened to Eric on Days of our Lives? That’s a question Days fans are asking after a new actor stepped into the role today.

Eric Brady has been played by fan favorite Greg Vaughan on and off since 2012.

However, today, a new yet familiar face to General Hospital fans was revealed to be playing the character.

A scene that Greg initially played on the Friday cliffhanger had actor Jason Gerhardt as Eric for Monday’s episode.

Instead of a voice-over announcing the actor switch up, a message flashed across the scene revealing the change.

So, what happened to Greg, and is Jason sticking around for good? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why did Greg Vaughan exit the role of Eric Brady on Days of our Lives?

There’s good news for Greg fans. The actor isn’t out for good, just a handful of episodes.

Greg used Twitter the other day to reveal he tested positive for COVID-19, but the show had to go on.

“Unfortunately, I tested Positive for Covid & TPTD had to keep moving forward & thanks to our incredible #marniesaitta casting; my old friend / Castmate Jason Gerhart stepped in that week for 4/5 shows,” Greg wrote before sharing he would be speaking out it more this month.

The actor also wanted to let Days fans know he was doing just fine. Greg spilled that the recast episodes were filled three months ago, which makes sense due to the hit Peacock soap opera’s advanced filming schedule.

Pic credit: @greg_vaughan/Twitter

As Greg mentioned, he used to work with the actor playing Eric temporarily, and GH fans will remember him as Cooper Barrett.

Who is the new Eric on Days of our Lives?

Jason and Greg spent over a year working together on General Hospital when Greg played Lucky Spencer. The character of Cooper was introduced during the Metro Court hostage crisis, thanks to Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roché).

Cooper fell in love with Maxie (Kirsten Storms), who he held hostage Metro Court event. However, their happiness didn’t last long. A year and a half after Cooper was introduced on the hit ABC soap opera, he was killed by the Text Message Killer Diego Alcazar (Ignacio Serricchio).

Since his stint on General Hospital, Jason has kept busy with guest appearances on NCIS, and Chicago Med, just to name a few. Jason also had an arc on the Alyssa Milano show Mistresses.

Eric Brady has a new face on Days of our Lives but only for a short time. Greg Vaughan will be back before Days fans know it.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.