General Hospital spoilers for next week: Anna in danger, Cody meddles, fed up Olivia, and Curtis’ tough love

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera tease that life is anything but easy in Port Charles.

Summer fun has been put on the back burner on GH as the drama, danger, and chaos explodes.

Speaking of drama, Tracy (Jane Elliot) and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) bring in their latest fight.

The fallout of Ava (Maura West) coming clean to Sonny (Maurice Benard) about killing Nikolas (Adam Huss) will take center stage next week.

Austin (Roger Howarth) discovering what Ava did only make things worse for her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The good news is that Sonny calls in Brick (Stephen A. Smith) to help with that situation and more, like helping Anna (Finola Hughes).

Metro Court shooting aftermath

It remains to be seen if Anna or Sonny was the target of the Metro Court shooting. However, signs begin to point more to Anna when she finds herself in danger again.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) keeps his word to help Anna figure out who wants her dead. Anna also seeks out Robert (Tristan Rogers) for advice on her latest predicament.

As if Anna doesn’t have enough worry about, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) finds himself in trouble that leaves her concerned for her man.

Over with Curtis (Donnell Turner), he continues to shut out his loved ones. Visits from Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) only heighten his anger and frustration.

After her talk with Dex (Evan Hofer), Trina (Tabyana Ali) makes a bold move to get through to Curtis, leading to a father-and-daughter bonding moment. Unfortunately, Curtis still shuts out Portia (Brook Kerr), who leans on Marshal during this trying time.

Cody and Oliva stand their ground

Meanwhile, Cody (Josh Kelly) takes matters into his own hands to prove his Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) theory. Cody turns to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) when he’s denied access to Ferncliff to visit Sasha.

Brook Lynn gets access to Ferncliff, but what happens next has her thinking Cody may not be so wrong about Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs). Speaking of Gladys, Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) suspicions about Sasha’s mother-in-law are also heightened.

Although Eddie (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) bonded over her wild past, she gets fed up with the singer next week. Olivia makes him an offer that gives Eddie something to think about, as she isn’t ready to give up on Ned getting his memory back.

Other GH news

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Sonny and Nina (Cynthia Watros) move forward with their wedding plans, while Carly (Laura Wright) turns down assistance from Sonny again.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) embrace their reunited romance. Before the week is over, Finn asks Elizabeth an important question.

All of this, plus Kristina (Kate Mansi), impresses Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) gets an unexpected offer.

With Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) talking to Dante about their house being empty after visiting Lulu (Emme Rylan), it sounds like Dante may offer Maxie the opportunity to buy or live in the house.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit ABC daytime drama?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.