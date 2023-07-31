General Hospital stars celebrate the life of Jacklyn Zeman

It was a full house over the weekend to celebrate the life of the beloved Jacklyn Zeman.

General Hospital stars and loved ones of the soap opera legend came together to pay tribute to a woman that meant so much to so many.

Jacklyn sadly passed away on May 9 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 70.

The talented actress spent 45 years on GH playing Bobbie Spencer.

As General Hospital fans wait for the show to pay tribute to the legendary character and actress, Jacklyn’s life was celebrated off-screen.

On Sunday, several of Jacklyn’s costars attended a celebration of life for her and used social media to share the joyful celebration fitting for a woman with the biggest heart.

General Hospital legends Kim Shriner and Tristan Rogers celebrate Jacklyn Zeman

Soap opera vets and colleagues of Jacklyn’s for decades, Tristan Rogers (Robert) and Kim Shriner, didn’t shy away of from honoring her.

“A packed house today in Malibu for Jackie as I said on stage so lucky to have been apart of her life ..I miss her so much !!I I toast her in her home town [email protected] @TheBaytheSeries,” Kin tweeted along with a picture of a program and a picture of him toasting Jacklyn.

A packed house today in Malibu for Jackie as I said on stage so lucky to have been apart of her life ..I miss her so much !!I I toast her in her home town [email protected] @TheBaytheSeries pic.twitter.com/L6Hld6UKSW — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) July 31, 2023

Tristan also used Twitter to share his feelings about celebrating his friend.

“Just left Jackie Z’s celebration of life. What a marvelous “good bye”. This was a tremendous expression of the effect she’d had on people’s lives. I will truly miss her presence,” Tristan wrote.

Pic credit: @tristanrogers/Twitter

More General Hospital stars honor Jacklyn Zeman

Over on Instagram, Kimberly McCullough (Robin) shared a sunset to end a day celebrating Jacklyn while also reflecting on Jacklyn as a person and her life.

“Red sunset for Jackie Z. Went to the beautiful service today celebrating her life. What an angel. What a life. ❤️” she wrote in the caption.

Sarah Joy Brown, who played Jacklyn’s on-screen daughter Carly for years, took to Threads to remember costar, friend, and mentor.

“I’ll never forget her laugh, her creativity and those full body bear-hugs. Her daughters and family put together a gorgeous remembrance of her life. Loved meeting so many of her friends and catching up with her loved ones. I’ll always be grateful to have been a part of her legacy. To a life we’ll lived, rest in peace Momma Z. I know she’ll be checking in on us,” Sarah expressed.

Pic credit: @isarahjoybrown/Threads

Jacklyn’s current on-screen daughter, Laura Wright (Carly), used Instagram Stories to simply share a photo of the program and declare the day was beautiful while also expressing how much she missed her on-screen mom.

Parry Shen used Facebook Stories to give a shout-out to Jacklyn’s daughters and reveal his hope that Jacklyn felt love for her on that special day.

Laura Wright and Parry Shen celebrate Jacklyn Zeman. Pic credit: @welcometolauraswold/Instagram/Parry Shen/Facebook

There’s no question that Jacklyn Zeman has left a hole in the heart of anyone that knew her. General Hospital has yet to announce a tribute special to Jacklyn and Bobbie.

However, with the writers’ strike still going on, it may be a while because scab writers have taken over writing for the show. Executive producer Frank Valentini may choose to wait until that ends in order to pay proper homage to the character and actress.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.