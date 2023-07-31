General Hospital spoilers: Dante’s shooter theory and Carly and Ava clash

General Hospital spoilers tease suspicion mounts as danger looms in Port Charles this week.

July seeps may be over, but things are still heating up on the hit ABC soap opera.

Last week episodes, written by scab writers, hit ABC airwaves and storylines have been kicked up a notch.

Danger appears to be the name of the game, as the fallout of two key storylines are front and center.

The latest preview video for GH teases what fans can expect this week from the Metro Court shooting, and that’s not all.

Let’s take a look at the lurking danger and heated face-off hitting Port Charles.

Dante chats with Anna and Sonny

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is in the middle of two dangerous situations. One, of course, has to do with Curtis (Donnell Turner) being shot.

There’s no question that either Sonny or Anna (Finola Hughes) was the target, with Curtis simply being at the wrong place at the wrong time. This week, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) meets with Anna and Sonny to work on his shooter theory.

Dante puts it point blank that only two possibilities exist for who the shooter could be. Either the WSB wants Anna dead after her double agent reveals, or Sonny has yet another enemy.

That didn’t really take a genius to figure out, but the three will rehash those two theories as Anna puts her plan in motion to use herself as bait.

Now Sonny also has danger looming thanks to Ava (Maura West) finally coming clean that Mason (Nathanyael Grey) is blackmailing her for dirt on Sonny because she killed Nicholas (Adam Huss).

Speaking of Ava, she has some explaining to do to Carly (Laura Wright).

Carly and Ava face-off

The cease-fire between Carly and Ava for Avery’s (Ava and Grace Scarola) sake hits a sang this week. Carly is no dummy and instantly knew something was up when she picked up Avery at Sonny’s office.

Ava doesn’t mince words during a tense chat with Carly, telling her frenemy just to say what’s on her mind. GH fans know Carly has no trouble doing just that, and this time she accuses Ava of being up to her old tricks.

Will Ava lure Carly into her latest drama, or will they just have another good old fashion soap opera fight?

That question and more will be answered this week on the hit ABC daytime drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.