General Hospital spoilers for next week: Cody voices his suspicions, Molly makes a decision, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease a big week ahead on the hit ABC soap.

As July wraps up, things begin unraveling as pieces of one puzzle begin to fit together.

While couples will face challenges, there appears to be some happily-ever-after news on the way.

There is a bit of danger in the air, but Sonny (Maurice Benard) knows how to handle those things.

With several situations up in the air, the movement seems fast-paced on a few of them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Molly and TJ come to a decision

It’s been a painful journey for Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) as they learned about her endometriosis.

After a pregnancy scare, they both learned they wanted to be parents and, upon further testing, discovered that it would be almost impossible for Molly to conceive.

Next week, spoilers tease the couple reaches a big decision. Will it be that they are moving forward with building a family?

Kristina (Kate Mansi) has offered to be their surrogate informally, but will that even be on the table for the couple?

There is a lot to consider, especially regarding the Davis sisters’ dynamic.

Cody voices his concerns

As of now, Cody (Josh Kelly) has kept his suspicions about Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) and her hold on Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) primarily to himself.

He did break down and tell Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), but that was after plenty of prodding. It looks like Dante may believe him because General Hospital spoilers tease that Dante makes a case at the beginning of the week. The big question is what he is talking about.

Between Cody’s accusations and the dead body in the alley connected to Sonny, Dante has a lot to decipher.

Other Port Charles news

Something goes down at Pentonville next week. Might it have something to do with Drew (Cameron Mathison) sticking up for Cyrus (Jeff Kober) this week?

There’s also something going on with Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Tracy (Jane Elliot). These two have bickered back and forth since their first encounter, but they may spend time together next week.

The teen scene gets some time as Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Dex (Evan Hofer) have a chat. And while that’s happening, Joss (Eden McCoy) will put Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) in his place.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will find themselves in a bit of a situation. Will it all work out okay?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.