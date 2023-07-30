Is Lulu returning to General Hospital?

General Hospital writers are kicking things into high gear if they are planning what viewers think they are.

During a recent episode, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) took Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) to visit Lulu (Emme Rylan), where she’s been getting medical attention after being unconscious for quite some time.

Emme was fired from the show and then put into a vegetative state. Now it seems like TPTB may be working on waking Lulu up.

The visit was a huge focus, with Charlotte telling her mom how much she needed her. She is incredibly emotional because Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is off with Laura (Genie Francis), trying to find Nikolas (Adam Huss).

There hasn’t been much talk about Lulu in months, and with the scene at the facility and the situation with Nikolas, it’s time to bring the daughter of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura back to life.

Here’s why we think Lulu is returning to General Hospital.

Lulu may be headed back to Port Charles

Viewers were devastated when General Hospital fired Emme Rylan and shipped the character off. She and Dante were no longer together, and she was finally doing well with Dustin (Mark Lawson). He was even going to propose before the bomb exploded in the Floating Rib.

Her name was barely mentioned after being put into a medical care facility. It’s been years, and it’s time for the blonde to return — even if it isn’t Emme in the role.

Given the emphasis on the scene with Dante and Charlotte in the room with “Lulu,” it’s all but confirmed the character will be returning to Port Charles. This may coincide with November sweeps.

Changes at General Hospital

After the WGA strike began on May 2, viewers knew the soap would be affected. The scab writers have taken over writing while the writers remain on the picket line, and those storylines have begun airing.

Scarlett Fernandez returned to the role of Charlotte, which was also a shock. General Hospital recast her without warning the first time.

However, Scarlett and Emme’s chemistry as mother and daughter was perfect. Her chemistry with James, as they played Charlotte and Valentin, was special. The father/daughter bond was something that the writers really perfected.

It will be interesting to see whether they follow through with waking Lulu and bringing her back into the fold.

Who would play the role if the writers choose to write her in? Would Emme Rylan actually return?

Check back for updates if more information about the role of Lulu Spencer becomes available.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.