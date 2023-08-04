Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Maggie’s truth bomb, Gwen gets a clue, and Ava returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease it’s all about secrets and highly anticipated returns.

Plenty of drama and shenanigans are going on in Salem this summer.

That’s not changing anytime soon as it’s more of the same on the daytime drama next week, and it’s not a bad thing.

For example, hot on the heels of his run-in with Eve (Kassie DePaiva) at Bayview, Harris (Steve Burton) meets the other Salemite there, Ava (Tamara Braun).

Those who also watch General Hospital will certainly enjoy Steve and Tamara sharing the same screen again.

Ava isn’t the only Salem return next week as Stephanie (Abigail Klein) brings Yuri (Josh Flagg) back to town, causing problems between not only her and Chad (Billy) but also Stephanie and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Maggie learns Sarah’s pregnant

Well, Bonnie (Judi Evans) managed to keep Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) pregnancy a secret longer than we thought.

Next week though, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) learns that her daughter is pregnant.

After getting an earful from Maggie, Sarah receives a proposition from Rex (Kyle Lowder) that leaves her shocked but shouldn’t surprise Days fans at all, considering his love for her.

Shocking moments hit Salem

This week ended with Gwen (Emily O’Brien) visiting Leo as he was in bed with Dimitri (Peter Porte) at the Salem Inn. Leo (Greg Rikaart) acts fast to hide Dimitri, but Gwen (Emily O’Brien) knows her bestie is keeping a big secret from her and calls him out.

Meanwhile, Brady (Eric Martsolf) shocks Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) by planting a kiss on her. The moment is one of many things Brady does as he deals with the fallout of Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) getting sole custody of Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Speaking of Chloe, she will give Xander (Paul Telfer) an answer to his marriage proposal, but will it be the one he wants? Word on the street is Nadia will exit Days of our Lives this month, so odds are she will say no.

More romantic gestures and reunions on Days

When Sweet Bits gets shut down by the acting mayor, Clint Rawlings (Grayson Berry), Chanel (Raven Bowens) leans on Johnny (Carson Boatman). These two certainly seemed poised for a reunion, and we are here for it.

As Chanel deals with her business woes, Paulina (Jackee Harry) makes a heartfelt plea to Abe (James Reynolds) after she learns his plans for the future and they don’t include her.

Over with Tripp (Lucas Adams), he makes a grand gesture to Wendy (Victoria Grace) as they once again try to have a romantic evening.

Wowza, there’s a lot going down in Salem, so be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the hit daytime drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.