Days of our Lives halts production amid backstage scandal: When will it resume?

The hits just keep on coming for Days of our Lives, as the scandal involving executive producer Albert Alarr has plagued the hit Peacock soap opera.

Days has stopped production after the fallout of an investigation involving Albert made headlines last week.

Nearly 40 people, mostly women, have accused Albert of creating a disgusting and toxic environment that includes inappropriate behavior, vulgar remarks, groping, and more.

The investigation began in March and ended this month with Albert getting a written warning and an order to undergo training.

However, Albert will remain a director and executive producer on the show, causing outrage behind the scenes.

Deadline revealing the investigation into Albert has heightened the situation and prompted an unexpected shutdown.

When will Days of our Lives resume production?

Hot on the heels of the Albert controversy, Days has decided to halt production for at least one week. The cast and crew were already on a preplanned vacation, with filming to resume today, Monday, July 31.

Amid the backstage drama with Albert, Deadline has confirmed a week was added to the break to give all parties involved in the investigation further time to explore the situation.

Days of our Lives will resume filming new episodes on Monday, August 7. However, that could change as each day seems to bring a new element to the backstage drama surrounding the hit soap opera.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Peter Reckell (Bo) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) spoke out about the investigation. Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie) also reacted to the scandal putting Days and Albert on blast.

Will the shutdown impact new episodes of Days?

The good news is that Days of our Lives fans will not notice the production delay.

It’s no secret that the daytime drama films months in advance. Therefore plenty of episodes in the can for the extra week hiatus.

Along with the scandal drama, the soap opera has been faced with a writers’ strike and a SAG-AFTRA strike. Days, though, will not be impacted by the actors’ strike because the cast falls under a different section of the union.

That hasn’t stopped stars from joining the picket lines when they are not at work. Peter Porte (Dimitri), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Carson Boatman (Johnny), and Galen Gering (Rafe) showed their support for the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Head writer Ron Carlivati has been on strike since May when the writers’ strike began. Ron admitted that he was replaced with a Financial Core status writer, a person who rejects union status but still gets bargaining rights with the Writers Guild on the first day of the strike.

All of this means new episodes are still being produced for Days of our Lives. Even if the Albert Alarr scandal halts production further, plenty of episodes have been shot to keep new episodes airing for months.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.