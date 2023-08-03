Is Arianne Zucker leaving Days of our Lives as Nicole Walker? That’s a question on Days fans’ minds as she continues to speak out amid the backstage drama.

Last month, news broke that executive producer and director Albert Alarr had been investigated for misconduct on set.

The findings had him only undergoing mandatory training while still maintaining his positions, which has outraged cast and crew members.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Arianne and Peter Reckell (Bo) spoke out on the topic.

Days of our Lives has halted production for a hot minute while this situation is looked at further.

Now a new development and Arianne’s involvement has the rumor mill buzzing she’s leaving the hit Peacock soap opera.

Is Arianne Zucker leaving Days of our Lives?

On Thursday, news broke that cast members from Days have banned together to sign a petition calling for Albert to be fired from the show.

Arianne shared an Instagram Post with a stunning photo of her, with a caption encouraging her followers to read the Deadline article and give their thoughts.

Despite the ongoing backstage drama and her support of changing the toxic workplace environment, Arianne has not indicated she plans to leave the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives has become infamous for having a revolving door of cast members who leave and come back all the time. This can be the actor/actress’ choice or a decision made by the powers that be, like Albert and Ken Corday.

Right now, though, Nicole is front and center on the show in the middle of a baby storyline that will play out for months to come.

There’s always a chance this storyline will lead to her exit, and Arianne will speak out then.

Baby drama on Days

We know not everyone agrees, but Nicole and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) are a much better match than Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole. Seriously Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) keeps Eric more interesting and on his toes, which is good because Eric and Nicole are dullsville.

That being said, Nicole and Sloan are both pregnant, which means a baby swap storyline is likely looming. Odds are Sloan will lose her baby and then kidnap Nicole’s baby passing it off as her and Nicole’s.

It will certainly be Déjà vu if that happens, as fans will recall Nicole did that to Sami (Alison Sweeney) back in the day. Although the storyline has been done before, these players do make it more interesting, don’t you agree?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.