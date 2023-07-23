Days of our Lives spoilers: Weddings, bombshells, and more take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that marital bliss isn’t in the cards.

With two weddings in Salem, there are plenty of problems ahead.

Paternity drama is also the name of the game on the hit Peacock soap opera.

Things with the DiMeras are gearing up to be explosive, and with Dimitri’s (Peter Porte) wedding happening simultaneously with Stefan’s (Brandon Barah), expect the unexpected.

Sloan (Jessica Serfatys) is confronted by an angry Eric (Greg Vaughan), who needs answers.

Here’s what’s happening in Salem this week.

Dimitri’s secret

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Dimitri are supposed to be headed down the aisle, but Days of our Lives spoilers tease she finds something that could change everything.

Dimitri and Leo (Greg Rikaart) have a relationship that no one knows about. He’s supposed to be Gwen’s best friend, and that isn’t what’s happening here.

In the Days of our Lives preview video, Dimitri was pleased to tell Stefan he was getting married too. When it switches to Gwen telling Leo Dimitri only has eyes for her, it’s awkward as the next switch sees Dimitri slap Leo on the behind as he makes his way into the DiMera mansion.

A lot happens at the mansion, including Stefan and Gabi’s (Camilla Banus) wedding. The two wake up excited about their wedding day, but will it go as planned?

Eric has questions for Sloan

There’s no question Eric is angry about Sloan trying to keep the truth about Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby from him. The who’s the daddy storyline between Eric and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

The confrontation between Eric and Sloan is intense. He says, “You tried to keep me from knowing that it’s my kid,” as another scene shows EJ questioning why the doctor needs to test him as Nicole sits on the exam table.

Other Salem news

Paulina (Jackée Harry) issues a slap that Days of our Lives viewers have been waiting to see.

She was on a mission to find Abe (James Reynolds) and save him from Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles), whose obsession led him into danger.

It seems her mission has been accomplished, and the slap was the icing on the cake.

With so much drama happening in Salem, there’s so much to look forward to in the coming weeks. Wedding bells, paternity drama, secret relationships, and heartbreak are all on the agenda.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.