Days of our Lives spoilers: Brady threatens Kristen, Lani confronts Whitley, baby news, and secrets exposed

Days of our Lives spoilers tease July sweeps are bringing the heat to the hit Peacock soap opera.

Salem is riddled with secrets and lies that will have Days fans talking long after sweeps month is over.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama hints bombshells are exploding all over town.

One has Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) announcing to Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn) that they are neighbors.

Another bombshell features Kate (Lauren Koslow) spilling a secret too. She informs Paulina (Jackée Harry) that her son Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) is really alive.

The last time viewers saw Philip, he was sent to a mental health facility after faking his own death to frame Brady (Eric Martsolf) after the latter stole Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Only a hand full of people know the truth about Philip, and Paulina becomes one of them.

John-Paul Lavoisier has stepped back into the role of Philip, which was last played by Jay Kenneth Johnson.

Baby bombshells hit Salem

Bonnie (Judi Evans) has never been good at keeping a secret. She proves that yet again with Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) pregnancy when she spills the news to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

First, she told Justin (Wally Kurth), now Maggie. It won’t be long before word gets to Xander (Paul Telfer), that’s for sure.

In other baby news, Eric (Greg Vaughan) learns that Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) might be pregnant. They wait for the test results together.

Heated confrontations turn dangerous in Salem

Friday’s cliffhanger for the week had Lani (Sal Stowers) finding a drugged Abe (James Reynolds) at Nurse Whitley’s (Kim Coles). The promo video has Whitley coming home to find Lani there.

Whitley demands answers as Lani makes it clear she’s the nurse’s worst nightmare. Days of our Lives spoilers tease Lani goes missing, so this chat doesn’t go as Lani planned.

The week also ended with Brady (Eric Martsolf) ripping up the new custody agreement for Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) right after Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) signed them. Things go from bad to worse between the feuding parents when Brady reaches his breaking point.

An unhinged Brady pulls a gun on Kristen to make it clear he’s in charge. The look on Kristen’s face is priceless, with Brady standing up to her like never before.

Will Sloan’s baby dream to keep Eric come true? Will Brady really hurt Kristen? Is the end near for Whitely and her crazy Misery plan?

These questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.