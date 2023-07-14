Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lani’s missing, Marlena truth bomb, and Kristen and Brady face-off

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that things in Salem are more chaotic than ever.

It’s July sweeps, and Days is barreling right along with the twists and turns.

Abe’s (James Reynolds) Misery style kidnapping kicks up a notch next week as the walls close in on Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles).

Another battle is brewing between Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) as they fight over Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) again.

That’s not all either, as some shady deals and unexpected alliances take over the daytime drama.

Let’s see what else is going down in Salem next week.

Marlena and Lani bombshell

This week ended with Lani (Sal Stowers) discovering a drugged-out Abe in Nurse Whitley’s apparent after Jerry (Terrell Ranson Jr.) came clean.

Unfortunately for Lani, things don’t go as expected, and she ends up in danger. However, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) are on the case after Lani doesn’t show up for her return to prison.

While Rafe and Jada (Elia Cantu) search for Lani, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) make a shocking discovery leading to Nurse Whitley’s obsession with Abe.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) also helps when she reveals to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) that Nurse Whitley was her patient once, shedding light on the nurse’s mental state.

DiMera family deals and alliances

After Brady goes back on their new custody deal, he and Kristen have a blowout of epic proportions. Later, Kristen accuses Brady of threatening her and takes legal action against him, putting Belle (Martha Madison) in a challenging situation.

If that’s not enough, Kristen blackmails Dimitri (Peter Porte) to help her with her custody situation. Thanks to Rachel eavesdropping on Dimitri and Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) bedroom chat, Kristen has the goods on him and uses that to her advantage.

Dimitri has his hands full navigating Leo and Gwen (Emily O’Brien), so he won’t be thrilled to have to deal with Kristen, too. Over with Leo, he wrestles with how to deal with the Dimitri situation while protecting his bestie.

Meanwhile, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) call a truce for now, but Days fans know this likely won’t last too long.

Secrets, lies, and surprises

Elsewhere in Salem, Li (Remington Hoffman) and DA Trask (Tina Huang) bond over their feelings for Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) can’t stop talking about Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) pregnancy openly. When Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) overhears them, the couple has a lot of explaining to do.

There is plenty of couple time in Salem next week.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) take a big step in their relationship, and Tripp (Lucas Adams) plans a surprise for Wendy (Victoria Grace).

All of this, plus Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) has some shocking news for Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), while a sad Johnny (Carson Boatman) has an interesting exchange with Talia Hunter (Aketra Sevillian).

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.