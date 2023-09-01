Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Victor’s funeral, John gets a clue, EJ plots, and Vivian returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap opera tease a week full of nostalgia, new mysteries, and fan-favorite returns.

Salem gathers to say goodbye to Victor (John Aniston) on Thursday, September 7, with many tears, flashbacks, and an unexpected funeral crasher.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) returns to stir the pot at, of course, the worst possible time.

Speaking of troublemakers, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Teresa (Jen Lilley) reconnect, while Shawn (Brandon Beemer) has a surprise reunion with Chelsea (Rachel Melvin).

The week focuses heavily on the loss of Victor as Days continues to pay tribute to John Aniston, but that’s not all going down in Salem next week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what else is happening on Days of our Lives.

Who is the new mystery man?

Marlena (Deidre Hall) enlists John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) to figure out the identity of the mystery man, played by Dick Van Dyke. More details surrounding the man’s life will emerge, including John finding a clue about him.

Before the week ends, John learns the man’s name is Joseph Bell. However, in true soap opera fashion, that might not be his real name.

Yes, this story is just getting started, and the rumor mill is buzzing that the man could be John’s father.

EJ wants revenge on Ava

It was only a matter of time before EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) put a plan in motion to pay back Ava (Tamara Braun) for killing Susan (Stacy Haiduk). EJ kicks off his revenge plot with an attempt to knock off Ava.

Unfortunately for EJ, he faces a couple of serious obstacles. One of them is Johnny (Carson Boatman), who throws a wrench into EJ’s latest scheme.

Harris (Steve Burton) also poses a problem for EJ as he tries to help Ava, but he only makes things worse. This leads Rafe (Galen Gering) to discover a serious problem at Bayview.

More Salem chaos

Elsewhere in Salem, as she mourns Victor, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) becomes more determined to convince Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to tell Xander (Paul Telfer) about the baby. Sarah goes into labor as she wrestles with her feelings for Xander.

Speaking of Xander, he and Sonny (Zach Tinker) fight, while Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have a tense conversation.

Sarah isn’t the only one dealing with baby daddy drama. A guilt-ridden Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) considers confessing the truth to Eric (Jason Gerhardt).

Oh, what a week it’s going to be in Salem. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Days family lost another member this week with the death of Arleen Sorkin (Calliope Jones Bradford). Click here to see the tributes to the beloved actress.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.