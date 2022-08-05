Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sarah and Xander play detective, jealous Nicole, and Chad’s clue

Sarah and Xander work together to take down Gwen on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease that jealousy, curiosity, and new discoveries are the name of the game in Salem.

It’s more of the same on the daytime drama as the quest to find out who killed Abigail (Marci Miller) remains front and center.

There are a couple of new storylines emerging, though. One involves a love triangle, and the other involves bringing a DiMera back from the dead.

The fallout of the July sweeps events are in full swing, with a few twists and turns thrown into the mix.

One twist is Ava (Tamara Braun) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) getting caught in a compromising position. Johnny isn’t the only DiMera man giving Ava the time of day.

EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) will turn on the charm in hopes of Ava signing over Jake’s (Brandon Barash) voting shares. Ava will need to tread lightly to keep EJ at bay, but how will her newfound bond with Johnny play into things?

Sarah and Xander have a new mission

Thanks to Marlena (Deidre Hall) helping her remember the night Abigail died, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) knows she’s being set up.

Days fans know that Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) really saw Gwen (Emily O’Brien) wearing a Sarah mask the night Abigail was killed.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah figured out it was Gwen. They set out to prove their theory. They play detective to get the details from someone who has been in cahoots with Gwen before.

Finding Abigail’s killer

Next week Chad (Billy Flynn) works to help his son Thomas (Cary Christopher) adjust to life without his mother. Things get interesting when Chad gets a clue about the night Abigail died from Thomas during a heartfelt chat.

It’s a crucial clue leading Chad to another suspect, Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Speaking of Leo, he’s about to have a whole lot more problems than Chad. Before the week is over, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Brady (Eric Martsolf), Clyde (James Read), and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) team up to find the man, aka Leo, who sold Abigial’s bracelet to Clyde.

Nicole sees green

When Nicole (Arianne Zucker) spies Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Jada (Elia Cantu) on their date, she becomes fixated on them. It doesn’t take Rafe (Galen Gering) long to realize his wife is jealous her ex-husband is on a date.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) latest scheme hinges on Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) plan working, and she becomes desperate. Also, Dr. Rolf gets a visit from Li Shin (Remington Hoffman). It turns out they have a hidden and shocking connection.

