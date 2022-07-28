Is Brandon Barash leaving Days of our Lives? Actor reacts to Jake’s death

Days just killed off one of Brandon’s characters for the second time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Brandon Barash has reacted to Jake’s death on Days of our Lives, which has fans wondering about the actor’s future on the show.

It was a death that had been teased for a few weeks; thanks to Ron Carlivati teasing, another major character would be killed. Jake’s death comes as Salem still reels from Abigail’s (Marci Miller).

Jake’s death marks the second time a character Brandon played has been killed on the hit NBC soap opera.

When he joined Days in 2019, taking over the role of Stefan DiMera from his former General Hospital costar Tyler Christopher, the gig was short-lived. Stefan was shot protecting his mother, Vivian (then Robin Strasser).

The writers realized they missed the mark on the chemistry between Brandon and Camila Banus (Gabi), so the role of Stefan’s long-lost twin, Jake, was created.

Two years later, Jake has also died, leaving Days of our Lives fans asking what about Brandon.

Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash reacts to Jake’s death

Not long after it was confirmed that Jake died on the hit NBC show, Brandon took to social media to express his thoughts on the death.

“How it started/how it’s going. #RIPJake Been fun getting to know you, fella. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice BEETLEJUICE!! 🙏 @nbcdays 🙏,” Brandon tweeted.

The talented actor has been cheeky and cryptic regarding what would happen to Jake. Brandon did share a tweet as the Days promo came out, declaring it would be an interesting week for his alter ego.

However, what Brandon hasn’t said is what’s really sparking interest from his Days fans.

Is Brandon Barash leaving Days of our Lives?

While the talented actor said goodbye to Jake, Brandon did not say goodbye to Days of our Lives or give thanks for his experience on the show.

That, along with the fact Gabi recently spoke about Stefan being the great love of her life, has raised eyebrows about Brandon’s future on the daytime drama. Plus, Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) is newly released from prison and working on a very secret science experience.

Could it be that Dr. Rolf has found a way to bring Stefan back from the dead?

Pic credit: @BrandonBarash/Twitter

It may seem far-fetched considering Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) supposedly received Stefan’s heart. Then again, anything is possible in Salem.

Even if Stefan doesn’t return from the dead, it doesn’t mean Brandon is leaving. The actor can always debut as a new character like Robert Scott Wilson recently did, swapping out Ben Weston or Alex Kiriakis.

Perhaps the writers wanted to do something completely different with Brandon’s talents. Only time will tell.

What do you think of Days killing off Jake?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.