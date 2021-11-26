Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sami’s escape plan, Ciara worries, new alliances, and a brutal attack

Ciara becomes the next person to question Marlena’s odd behavior. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease there’s a lot of changes taking place in Salem, including scheming and plotting.

The fall out of Thanksgiving chaos will be front and center, especially when it comes to possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall). One person rethinking her close relationship with Marlena is Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

While Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) continues to be drawn into MarDevil’s web of lies, Ciara begins to wonder about Marlena’s motives. Ciara lets her hubby know something isn’t quite right with Marlena’s interest in their unborn child.

Later, Marlena, Ciara, and Ben encounter a mysterious hiker. Is the personal real or another element of the devil?

Brady, Chloe and Philip’s drama takes a dramatic turn

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) tries to get Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to admit she slept Brady (Eric Martsolf), even though she didn’t. Chloe’s getting tired of Philip testing her and begins to rethink their relationship.

When Brady ends up brutally attacked, Chloe immediately thinks that her boyfriend did it.

Thanks to the winter promo, Days fans know there is a lot to look forward to in the next few months. It sounds like next week brings Days of our Lives viewers one step closer to the murder mystery in the video.

Escape plans and new alliances

After two failed attempts to get help, Sami (Alison Sweeney) tries to sway her guard to reveal who is behind her kidnapping. It doesn’t seem like Sami has much luck because she hatches an escape plan before the week is over.

As Sami fights for her freedom, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) opens up to Nicole (Arianne Zucker). EJ’s vulnerability helps Nicole see him in a different light, bringing them closer together.

Someone else plotting an escape is Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). The real Kristen, not devil Kristen (Eileen Davidson). Kristen draws another unlikely suspect into her latest scheme.

Lani (Sal Stowers) does stop by to visit her friend. Perhaps Kristen once again uses her bestie to secure her freedom. Whatever the case, Lani and Eli (Lamon Archey) get some disturbing news regarding Kristen by the end of the week.

The last two people in Salem Days fans would ever expect to team up are Ava (Tamara Braun) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien). They do, though, which means trouble.

Xander (Paul Telfer) makes a shocking discovery, which could be why Gwen teams up with Ava. All signs point to Xander learning the truth about Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Other Salem tidbits

A desperate John (Drake Hogestyn) searches for Marlena. When he runs into Paulina (Jackée Harry), she informs him of her strange encounters with Marlena recently.

Speaking of Paulina, she pours her heart out to Abe (James Reynolds) in hopes he will forgive her. Plus, Abe and Lani work to figure out their new relationship.

So much going down in Salem, and that doesn’t even include the new details surrounding Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. Read all about those here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.