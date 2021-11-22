Days of our Lives spoilers: Alison Sweeney, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, and more join A Very Salem Christmas

The first-ever Days of our Lives holiday filmed will be filled with current and former fan-favorites from the soap opera. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas has added Alison Sweeney, Deidre Hall, and Drake Hogestyn to the holiday movie.

Less than one week after news broke, the hit NBC soap opera was venturing into the holiday film business, comes news on who Days fans can expect to see in the flick. Like Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, several current and former cast members will be featured.

In true Days of our Lives fashion, a couple of the names on the list are slightly shocking, making it clear this isn’t just any old holiday film.

Alison Sweeney, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, and more join Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas

Chandler Massey (Will) and Eileen Davidson (Kristen) were the only cast members revealed when A Very Salem Christmas was announced. Now fans have more insight into who will be joining them for the latest Days project.

According to Deadline, Alison Sweeney (Sami), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Camila Banus (Gabi), Ari Zucker (Nicole), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Billy Flynn (Chad), Paul Telfer (Xander), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Zach Tinker (Sonny), and Blake Berris (Nick) are all part of the Peacock original.

That’s quite a list, and there’s a good chance more names will be added to it before the Days of our Lives A Very Salem Christmas drops on Peacock on Thursday, December 16.

What else do we know about Days of our Lives Christmas movie?

The holiday film will focus on Will as he attempts to write a Christmas movie before his Christmas Eve deadline. Will’s script is based on family and friends, with some unexpected twists.

Those shocking moments could explain how Nick is involved with the holiday movie since the character died in 2014. However, possessed Marlena did bring Nick back from the dead to torment Gabi on Halloween.

As for the rest of the plot for the festive story, that’s being kept under wraps. One thing Days fans can expect from the holiday film is lots of nods to the history of the hit NBC soap opera.

The casting update for Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas comes hot on the heels of Alison and Eileen both returning to the hit daytime drama. Eileen has been portraying devil Kristen, while Alison is, of course, back as Sami, who managed to get herself kidnapped.

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas premieres on Thursday, December 16 on Peacock.