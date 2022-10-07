Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Paulina scrambles, DiMera drama, Roman proposes, and more returns

Paulina finds herself in trouble in Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that drama is the name of the game in Salem.

With only a couple of weeks until November sweeps, Days fans will be on the edge of their seats with some jaw-dropping moments.

Three familiar faces from Beyond Salem show up in town, too, and will stick around through sweeps month.

New secrets are emerging, revenge is ramping up, and families are desperate for answers, too, but it’s not all doom and gloom in Salem.

Roman (Josh Taylor) proposes to Kate (Lauren Koslow), bringing a little bit of happiness to the whole her being poisoned storyline.

Plus, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) gets an unexpected proposal from Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens). All bets are on this proposal making his threesome dreams come true.

Let’s see what else is going down on the hit daytime drama.

What is Paulina hiding?

It looks like Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) political career may be over before it even started, thanks to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and her news. Paulina has a secret, and Sloan knows it, so the latter will attempt to pull off a blackmail scheme.

The fall promo had Sloan confronting Paulina about Chanel’s secret. Next week, mother and daughter will worry that the secret will come to light.

More DiMera family drama

There’s no question that the DiMera family is rarely in a peaceful state. Johnny (Carson Boatman), for one, has been at odds with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) for weeks over Ava (Tamara Braun).

That situation gets worse when Ava and Johnny spill all to EJ, who turns around to expose Ava’s lie about being married to Jake (Brandon Barash) when he died. This does not sit well with Johnny, and he’ll be out for revenge against his father.

Meanwhile, EJ strikes a deal with Li (Remington Hoffman) that will have a lasting impact on the family and DiMera enterprises. Speaking of Li, his little sister Wendy (Victoria Grace) arrives in town seeking help from her brother.

Over with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), she continues her one-woman mission to destroy Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). However, when she reveals her new plan to Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton), he questions the lengths Kristen will go to get what she wants.

Other Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Joey (James Lastovic) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) return to Salem to be with the family as Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) condition worsens. Marlena (Deidre Hall) also isn’t doing well and informs John (Drake Hogestyn) she feels the end is near.

Despite his offer from Chanel and Allie, Alex can’t help but see red over Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn) growing closer. Eric (Greg Vaughan) leans on Jada (Elia Cantu) as he deals with Marlena’s illness, while Nicole (Arianne Zucker) reveals her true feelings for Eric to Chloe.

It’s another don’t-miss week in Salem!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.