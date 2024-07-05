Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole learns the truth, Chad makes a move, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap tease that bombshells are ready to rock Salem.

We’ve been patiently waiting for the truth about baby Jude to be fully revealed, and the time has come.

As Nicole (Arianne Zucker) learns that Eric (Greg Vaughan) is leaving town, she gets the information about her little boy.

There will also be a sweet moment between Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), which will feel bittersweet for viewers, knowing that this may be the last time the late Bill Hayes will be seen on-screen.

Bobby/Everett (Blake Berris) continues to work on head games. He dropped the nugget about a murder to Jada (Ella Cantu), and now she’s interested.

Here’s what’s happening next week on Days of our Lives.

EJ vows revenge against Stefan and Gabi

After Stefan (Brandon Barash) told Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) the truth about Jude and why EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) helped them, she spilled the beans on Friday’s episode.

Nicole learns the truth that Eric is Jude’s father, and she rushes to tell him the news. This is likely her exit storyline, as we’ve known her contract with Days of our Lives was not renewed for months.

With EJ’s life turned upside down, he vows revenge on Stefan and Gabi, which means another DiMera war.

Chad has a plan

After Clyde (James Read) messed with Chad’s (Billy Flynn) head about Abigail (formerly Marci Miller), he holds on to hope that she could be alive.

With the addition of AnnaLynne McCord, Abigail could be alive. The actress teased her role in Salem, leading viewers to believe she could be the new Abigail or, at the very least, a dead ringer for her.

When Chad suggests a plan to Jack (Matthew Ashford), he is hesitant. However, he must have changed his mind because the men make a shocking discovery toward the end of the week.

Salem tidbits

Leo (Greg Rikaart) has another session with Marlena (Deidre Hall), which proves helpful. Something tells us he needed it after his recent visit with his mother.

Jada is over the games Everett plays with her, and by the end of the week, she gives him an ultimatum. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal he receives a surprise, and we can’t help but wonder if the mystery woman in Salem who killed Li has direct ties to him.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama in Salem is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.