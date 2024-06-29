Days of our Lives spoilers: Gabi’s home, Brady’s Tate plan, and Everett’s murder mystery

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that things are changing in Salem as summer heats up.

July sweeps are here, so Days fans can expect several jaw-dropping moments as the month plays out.

If the latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap is any indication, we are in for one wild ride.

Several twists and turns that Days of our Lives viewers never saw coming will shake things up in Salem.

One of those shockers concerns the teen scene, while another concerns a murder mystery.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

First, though, it’s time for a little celebration as Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) finally reunite outside of Statesville.

How is Everett connected to Gabi and Li?

This week, after blackmailing EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel), Stefan was able to secure Gabi’s freedom with a bit of help from Rafe (Galen Gering) and Melinda (Tina Huang). The preview video kicks off with Gabi walking into the DiMera mansion on Stefan’s arm.

They are clearly interrupting something between EJ, Melinda, and Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Friday’s cliffhanger did have Melinda ready to blab all about Jude’s paternity, so that’s likely what’s happening.

Especially since EJ oozes happiness at Gabi being home, and even Gabi isn’t buying his excitement. EJ’s definitely using her as a distraction.

A flip of the scene shows Stefan and Gabi making up for lost time as they celebrate being together again by getting hot and heavy in the shower.

Meanwhile, Bobby (Blake Berris) continues to play games, warning Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) that Everett is gone for good. Stephanie loses it on him, but that’s not even the juicy part.

When Jada (Elia Cantu) arrives to visit Bobby in Bayview, he drops a bombshell on her. Bobby can help her solve a murder mystery.

All signs point to it having to do with who killed Li (Remington Hoffman), as flashes of the apartment where he was killed flash across the screen.

Then again, we can’t help but wonder if Bobby plans to harm Marlena. The sinister way he looks at her does give us chills.

Brady and Tate make plans

It’s summer, which means the teen scene is heating up. The aftermath of Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) sneaking off the Salem Inn on prom night takes a turn in the video.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Tate opens up to Brady (Eric Martsolf) about his feelings for Holly in hopes of getting his dad to get Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to back off. Unfortunately, things backfire for Tate because Brady has his own plans for his son.

Brady plans to send Tate away to summer camp to squash his Holly crush. Even Theresa is a bit taken aback when Brady breaks the news to her.

The news sends Tate spiraling and straight to a new plan to be with Holly. Tate shocks Holly by asking if she will run away with him.

Considering Days is planning for Arianne Zucker’s exit as Nicole, maybe that plays into what we think will be Holly and Tate on the run this summer.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of excitement is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.