Is AnnaLynne McCord the new Abigail on Days of our Lives? Here’s what we know

90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord makes her Days of our Lives and soap debut very soon.

The rumor mill is buzzing she’s the new Abigail.

It’s been two years since Abigail, then played by Marci Miller, was brutally murdered by Clyde (James Read), or so Days fans thought.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) make a shocking Abigail discovery.

That goes down on Wednesday, June 19, which just so happens to be the same day AnnaLynne first appears on the hit Peacock soap.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

All of this has fans convinced AnnaLynne is an Abigail recast, but is that really the case?

Here’s what we know.

AnnaLynne McCord teases her Days of our Lives character

Speaking with Soaps.com ahead of her Days debut, AnnaLynne teased her character, and it should surprise no one that things are not as they seem.

“What fans who are clearly very clever will come to figure out very early on, is that a certain gentleman who is not quite so gentle by the name of Clyde Weston has his fingers in the storyline of my character. So I enter day one as ‘Mystery Woman,’” she expressed.

The actress explained that her character has gone through a huge ordeal and, of course, has amnesia because that’s the soap way, after all. AnnaLynne didn’t want to give too much away but shared that Days of Our Lives viewers will first meet her character through Chad and Julie.

We all know that Clyde can’t be trusted, so there’s a good chance this is a setup, and Clyde hired someone to make Chad believe Abigail is alive for his own benefit.

“What we believe is that she’s Abigail Devereux, back from the dead,” AnnaLynne explained to Soaps.com. “You see that she is playing along with what Clyde Weston is making her do.”

I'm just going to wait and see (for myself) how this Abigail storyline plays out.😊



Yes, that's exactly what I'm going to do.👌#TeamAbbyForever❣️#AbigailDiMera✨ #Days pic.twitter.com/dVwkJeyKL1 — Ella❣️💐🌸🌼🌷🌻🌺 (@Barbie492234) June 15, 2024

Is AnnaLynne McCord the new Abigail on Days of our Lives?

So, is AnnaLynne the new Abigail? We will have to wait and see, but it sounds like she might be a fake Abigail.

After all, AnnaLynne only signed a one-year contract. Bringing Abigail back from the dead for such a short time would be a slap in the face to fans.

Then again, anything can happen, and AnnaLynne may stick around Salem for longer than expected.

Whether AnnaLynne ends up being the new Abigail or an imposter, Days fans are in for one wild ride over the next few months, especially as July sweeps near.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more info on the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.