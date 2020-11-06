Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jennifer reels, Xander finds proof, and Kate and Jake heat up

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease it is a week celebrate 55 years of the soap opera.

The daytime drama goes all out to honor the legendary show that keeps fans glued to their television daily. The milestone anniversary does not disappoint either.

Salem is full of crazy hook-ups, a supercouple in trouble, and a family war that has no end in sight.

The fallout of Jack and Jennifer’s party

November sweeps are in full swing. The week kicks off with Days’ anniversary that coincides with the party to celebrate Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer’s (Cady McClain) anniversary. It is also the same day Jennifer woke up from a coma.

The party hits a snag after Abigail’s (Marci Miller) bombshell. Jennifer is left reeling from what her daughter reveals. Jack quickly goes from loving husband to enemy number one. Just to let Jack know how furious she is, Jennifer slaps him.

Oh yes, the supercouple is headed for some serious trouble, and it isn’t the only drama brewing in Salem.

Kiriakis family plots and plans

Xander (Paul Telfer) finds the evidence he needs to prove to Victor (John Aniston) that Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is up to no good. However, Victor may not react to the proof the way Xander thinks.

Victor is desperate to repair his relationship with Philip, but little does he know, Philip has a plan in motion. Viewers know Philip is working with a mystery person. Next week, the identity of the person on the other end of Philip’s phone calls is revealed.

The revelation is shocking and it will leave fans asking a slew of questions.

Secret hook-ups and secret-keeping are never good

Jake (Brandon Barash) upped his flirting game with Kate (Lauren Koslow) this week, and she was all about it. Kate even invited Jake to be her guest at Jennifer and Jack’s party.

Kate and Jake give in to their chemistry by the end of the week. A passionate hook-up makes it impossible for them to deny their attraction to each other.

WHAT’S MY LINE AGAIN? Ps. Notice how we never let go of each other. #Bromance 😆🥰 Pps. That’s cartilage in my nose; not a boogie. #BehindTheScenes @MrRobertScott #Days pic.twitter.com/7Zl8jALty4 — Lamon Archey (@LamonArchey) November 3, 2020

Will Jake and Kate keep their little fling a secret?

Speaking of secrets, the one Eli (Lamon Archey) is keeping from Lani (Sal Stowers) is eating him up. Eli knows if Lani finds out he forced Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to confess to stabbing Victor, Lani will lose it.

Not only is Eli afraid of losing his wife, but he is worried about his unborn babies. Unfortunately for Eli, secrets always come out in Salem.

Fans are in for another exciting week as Days of our Lives marks 55 years on the air. What a milestone!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.