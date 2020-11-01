Days of our Lives spoilers: Two surprise returns and truth bombs explode all over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers indicate some family members come home and many secrets are unleashed all over Salem.

Oh yes, two families are pleasantly surprised by unexpected visitors. However, happiness is short-lived when truth bombs start exploding as November sweeps kick off in style.

A secret unleashed at Jennifer’s party

The stage is set for lots of drama surrounding the one-year anniversary of Jennifer (Cady McClain) waking up from a coma.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Although the festivities get off to a happy start with the return of JJ (Casey Moss) and Theo (Cameron Johnson), it doesn’t take long for the party to go south. In true soap opera fashion, a family secret will be shared just as the party is in full swing.

Thanks to a little urging from Gwen (Emily O’Brien), Abigail (Marci Miller) decides to expose one of Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) dirty little deeds at the celebration. Days spoilers tease Abigail finds a letter from Jack to Kate (Lauren Koslow). Based on the preview video, Abigail is ready to unveil what she discovered.

Abigail tells her father she knows what he did while Jennifer was in a coma. A shocked Jack and Kate look on, leading fans to believe those two have some explaining to do, especially when Jennifer glares at her husband.

The smallest slip up can unravel the biggest secret

There are so many secrets being kept in Salem right now. It isn’t easy to keep a secret, and some residents learn this week the smallest slip up can unravel the biggest secret.

Lani (Sal Stowers) confronts Eli (Lamon Archey) after hearing him say, “I’m sorry, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk),” in his sleep.

How much longer can he keep what he did a secret?

Now that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has Vincent (Michael Teh), he will stop at nothing to find out exactly what happened to Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Vincent does reveal there is more to the story than Ben knows.

The missing pieces may not provide the answers Ben hoped. Either way, he will have more insight into if Ciara is alive or dead.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) have another not so pleasant run-in. She wants to know why he agreed to a DNA test that will prove he is a liar. Tripp is confused because he had no idea Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) ran the test behind his back.

It is not all drama in Salem. Jake (Brandon Barash) has a little fun with Kate talking about how he loves bad girls. He certainly knows how to push people’s buttons and now it is Kate’s turn.

Fans are in for one rollercoaster ride of a week filled with OMG moments with some fun one-liners tossed in for entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.