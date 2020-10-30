Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ben lands in jail, Henry’s DNA results, and OMG news for Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC daytime drama tease truth bombs hit Salem hard.

One resident will find himself on the wrong side of the law, while a daughter learns unexpected news about her father. Plus, a paternity test will reveal many truths.

Oh yes, November is kicking off with several bangs that will have viewers talking for the entire month of sweeps!

Is Tripp Henry’s father?

The results of baby Henry’s paternity is one hot story for the week. Tripp (Lucas Adams) is furious to learn from Allie (Lindsay Arnold) that Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is running a DNA test on Henry.

Tripp’s resistance to doing the test and anger at it being run behind his back has a few Salem residents wondering what he is hiding. Even Steve (Stephen Nichols) starts to question his son.

Whatever the results, one thing is for sure, Tripp and Steve’s relationship will be tested, thanks to Steve going behind his son’s back.

It is unlikely that Tripp is Allie’s rapist and Henry’s father. That doesn’t mean the paternity test will prove Tripp’s innocence. After all, it has been a while since Days did a good old-fashioned tampering-with-the-DNA-results storyline.

Freak-outs all over Salem

Vincent (Michael Teh) shares new information with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) regarding Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and her alleged death. The news sends Ben on another downward spiral that ends with him in jail.

Thankfully, Jake (Brandon Barash) continues to stand by his friend. Ben may want to destroy his life, but Jake isn’t going to let him do that easily.

Ben’s legal troubles could have to do with what he did to Eli (Lamon Archey) to get access to Vincent. Lani (Sal Stowers) goes into full panic mode when she learns her husband is missing from the hospital.

Did Eli leave on his own, or is this yet another problem for the newlyweds?

The party to celebrate the one year anniversary of Jennifer (Cady McClain) coming out of a coma kicks off next week. In true soap opera fashion, the party is full of unexpected bombshells that start with Abigail (Marci Miller).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer’s daughter finds a shocking letter from her father to Kate (Lauren Koslow). The contents leave Abigail upset just as the party is beginning.

Perhaps viewers are finally going to learn why Gwen (Emily O’Brien) hates Abigail so much. All signs point to Gwen being Jack’s daughter and now possibly Kate’s too.

Life in Salem is never dull, and next week is no exception. Be sure to tune in daily so not one single OMG moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.