Days of our Lives spoilers: A kidnapping, a memorial, and crazy plans

Days of our Lives spoilers indicate a baby goes missing, a family gathers to say goodbye, and insane plots are put in place by three evil masterminds.

Salem is still in the dark, which is making it easier for criminals to run around town. Viewers will certainly be on the edge of their seats as the blackout continues with plenty of bombshells and tearjerker moments.

Madmen with mad crazy plans

Days spoilers tease Clyde (James Read) has another reason why he broke out of prison besides Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). Well, Clyde sets the plan in motion this week when he kidnaps baby Henry, leaving Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) shaken.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) loses it after talking to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). She vows to kill “the guy” and then is seen firing a shotgun. It sounds like Kate either learns baby Henry was kidnapped, or that Allie was raped by Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Clyde isn’t the only villain with an evil plot. Dr. Rolf (William Utay) intends to create a Stefano clone. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) stumbles upon what the mad scientist is up to, putting her in danger. Dr. Rolf declares Kayla the woman to carry The Phoenix clone.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) wants Marlena (Deidre Hall) to get Evan (Brock Kelly) released from Bayview. Little does he realize, Evan will be his biggest obstacle. Evan turns Marlena down when she offers to have him set free.

It is hard to say goodbye

Friends and family gather for Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) memorial, which in true soap fashion, doesn’t go as planned.

Jennifer (Cady McClain) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) receive a heartbreaking letter from Hope (Kristian Alfonso). They learn Hope is not returning to town for Ciara’s memorial.

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) struggle to get through saying goodbye to their granddaughter. The day gets harder when Jennifer informs them Hope won’t be at the service.

There is another person who won’t be there to honor Ciara, her husband. Ben is convinced his wife is still alive and won’t stop until he finds her. The one person who knows the truth is Vincent (Michael Teh). Ben is determined to get Vincent to talk one way or another.

At the Salem PD, a gun-toting Ben jumps Eli (Lamon Archey) as Vincent looks on from lockup. Ben demands that Vincent be released into his custody.

Will Eli oblige Ben’s crazy request, or find a way to shut him down?

Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the events unfold on the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.