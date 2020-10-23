Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena helps Orpheus, Clyde stops Ben, and Dr. Rolf shocks Kayla

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease more blackout danger and plans beyond prison.

There is so much turmoil going on in Salem, and with Halloween right around the corner, viewers are in for one creepy ride. It is the week before November sweeps, which means setting the stage for OMG moments, truth bombs, and shocking revelations.

Fans can expect a week that leaves them on the edge of their seat as the prison break and blackout take center stage.

Three villains with three master plans spell trouble

Although Clyde (James Read), Orpheus (George DelHoyo), and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) broke out of prison together, the three men have very different plans for the good people of Salem.

Dr. Rolf is reeling from what Chad (Billy Flynn) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) did to his microchip to bring back Stefano.

The mad scientist unveils his newest endeavor to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), who is left speechless. Dr. Rolf’s ventures are rarely good news for anyone but him and likely involve a slew of trouble for someone.

Clyde also has a couple of plans. One is to stop Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) from killing Vincent (Michael Teh). Ben has revenge on the brain.

Can Clyde convince his son to squash his plan?

Ben isn’t the only reason Clyde wanted out of prison. Clyde has another mission that involves Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and getting into Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) apartment. He tricks Allie into letting him in, which is not good for the young woman.

Like his nemesis Clyde, Orpheus has a plan involving his son too. The evil villain demands that Marlena (Deidre Hall) get his son, Evan (Brock Kelly), aka Christian, released from Bayview.

Marlena is desperate to meet Orpheus’ demands. It certainly won’t be easy, though.

New suspicions arise

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) had better watch her back because Chad is very suspicious of her motives, especially after Dr. Rolf managed to escape the mansion and police custody. So far, Gwen has been able to pull the wool over Chad and Abigail’s (Marci Miller) eyes. Now, Chad is onto her.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer find a letter from Hope (Kristian Alfonso) that leaves them stunned. Perhaps it will reveal why Hope is not returning to Salem. Since Kristian left the show amid coronavirus pandemic production shutdown, Hope’s permanent absence still needs to be explained to viewers.

Speaking of Jennifer, Cady McClain takes over the role next week from Melissa Reeves. She appeared briefly this week in a blink and you will miss it moment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.