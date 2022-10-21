Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Halloween hits Salem, Orpheus and Chad play games, and angry Gabi

Orpheus isn’t done with his master plan just yet on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit soap opera tease a lot of creepy things are going down in Salem, not just because it’s Halloween.

There’s plenty of cat and mouse game playing as several Salem residents are determined to get what they want.

That includes Brady (Eric Martsolf) looking to find a way out of his deal with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), especially as Marlena (Deidre Hall) quickly realizes the new couple makes no sense.

Things get worse for Brady when John (Drake Hogestyn) also catches him destroying Kristen’s room.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are two people trying to ignore what they want. Next week they once again are busted in a compromising position.

Just how much longer can these two deny their feelings for each other?

Halloween in Salem

No one does Halloween quite like Days. While there won’t be any devil drama this year, a scare Festival does hit Salem. The festival brings a slew of creepy events that will have fans talking for weeks.

Several couples that shouldn’t be together wind up at the event, making the spooky evening quite intense. The night will end with several revelations that will have lasting repercussions as November sweeps begin.

Mind games are all the rage in Salem

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena, and Kate (Lauren Koslow) are doing better, but that doesn’t mean Orpheus’ (George DelHoyo) plan was stopped. The ladies learn that when Orpheus sends them special gifts.

Over with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein), they work overtime to gain the upper hand on Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). They attempt to turn the tables with a bit of help from Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Alex uses his charm to get in good with Sloan in hopes of gaining ground with Stephanie. Before the week is over, though, Sloan puts Paulina (Jackée Harry) on notice, so it sounds like Alex’s plan might not work.

Revenge, protection, and reality checks take over Salem

As Paulina fights to keep Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) college secret, Abe (James Reynolds) drops a bombshell that leaves her flabbergasted. Things get tenser with the couple when Abe questions Paulina’s methods to help her daughter.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camila Banus) finally finds Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) and demands answers about what he did to Stefan (Brandon Barash). Li (Remington Hoffman) pushes Stefan to be there for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), who discovers Brady not only dumped her but moved Kristen in with him.

All of this, plus Johnny (Carson Boatman) turns to Chanel for help, and Sonny (Zach Tinker) tries to get Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to spill some tea.

Who’s ready for an exciting yet creepy week on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.