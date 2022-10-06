Days of our Lives star Camila Banus braless in polka dots gives off ‘warrior princess’ vibes

Camila stuns in a polka-dot outfit on the beach.Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com//Billy BennightAdMedia

Days of our Lives star Camila Banus goes braless in polka dots as she gives off “warrior princess” vibes on a beach day.

It may say fall on the calendar, but that hasn’t stopped Camila from soaking up some sun.

A couple of weeks ago, she enjoyed a photoshoot on the beach where she rocked a bright yellow canary swimsuit.

The brunette beauty did another beach shoot the other day, but this time she showed off a different look.

Camila’s style is very different from her alter ego, Gabi Hernandez.

However, her beauty shines through whether she’s working on the hit daytime drama or using her modeling skills.

Camila Banus braless in polka dots gives off ‘warrior princess vibes’

The soap opera actress took to Instagram to give her 150k followers a look at a recent jaw-dropping photoshoot she did. Two pictures made up the post, featuring Camila sans bra in another beach setting.

Camila rocked pair of pink high-waisted pants with white polka dots on them. In the first shot, she’s sitting on a rock with the wind blowing through her hair and a pier in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Staring at the camera, Camila held a matching pink and white polka dot shirt over one of her shoulders, covering part of her chest while her arm covered the rest.

The second photo showed Camila’s bare back as she stood, giving the camera a side view. Camila looked directly at the camera as she appeared to be putting her shirt on.

“Pink polka dot warrior princess for life,” was the caption on her post, with her also tagging photographer Tom | and credited Zara for the outfit.

Days of our Lives star Camila Banus celebrates her husband

While Gabi’s love life tends to be in shambles, Camila is happily married to her long-time love Marlon Aquino.

The newlyweds tied the knot in August 2021 in a gorgeous and intimate ceremony at Joshua Tree.

This week the talented actress used social media to gush over her husband on his birthday. Camila shared a video of clips of them living their best life together, with her expressing how blessed she was to have Marlon in her life.

“I hope today is filled with love and happiness,” she wrote in part of her lengthy caption.

Camila Banus keeps giving Days of our Lives something to talk about, and not just when she’s playing Gabi. The brunette beauty keeps the buzz building via her many social media posts.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.