Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gwen’s pregnant, Xander marries Chanel, and Kristen blackmails Sami

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease several twists that will leave viewers in awe.

Yes, the daytime drama is shaking a few things up in Salem while also keeping fans guessing on a couple of hot button storylines.

The Charlie (Mike Manning) murder continues to throw Rafe (Galen Gering) for a loop as another suspect emerges. Meanwhile, Jan’s (Heather Lindell) on the loose, and Claire (Isabel Durant) runs into her. Claire loses it on psycho Jan, which can only spell trouble.

A surprise pregnancy and marriage

Xander (Paul Telfer) wakes up from his drunken bender married to con artist Chanel (Precious Way). He loses it on his new wife upon hearing the news. Chanel’s no dummy, and Xander played right into her hand.

The new Mrs. Kiriakis wastes no time informing her mother, Paulina (Jackée Harry), that she’s now a married woman. Eli’s (Lamon Archey) also on hand to learn Chanel married Xander. Paulina and Eli are left reeling from the turn of events.

Although Xander turns to Jack (Matthew Ashford) for help, Mr. Deveraux is wrapped up in his own family problems. Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) pregnant with Chad’s (Billy Flynn) baby. Abigail (Marci Miller) unleashes her fury on Gwen.

Fans are in for some intense drama and shocking moments from the sisters.

Marci just welcomed her child with her husband, Ryan Matteson. It’s a safe bet Gwen’s pregnancy leads to Abigail leaving town for a few months while Marci’s on maternity leave.

Kristen’s reign of terror continues

Once again, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) proves just how far she will go to keep Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) away from Brady (Eric Martsolf). Swapping places with Susan (Stacy Haiduk) and sending Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to a deserted island was just the beginning.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) are the next to become entangled in Kristen’s web of deceit. Kristen busts Lucas and Sami after their tryst.

They beg her to keep quiet, and she agrees, with conditions, of course. Sami and Lucas are forced to help Kristen deal with the Chloe situation.

Other Salem tidbits

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) takes Gabi (Camila Banus) on another date. Their growing relationship brings out Jake’s (Brandon Barash) jealous side even more.

A desperate Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) takes a drastic measure to help Ciara (Victoria Konefal)) remember their love, and it doesn’t go well.

Ciara keeps leaning on Theo (Cameron Johnson), leaving the young man confused.

It’s another exciting week in Salem that will have fans talking after each episode. Make sure not a second is missed.

