Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Chloe, Belle, and Claire in danger, Ben’s haunted, and Kate in crisis

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease that nothing good is going down in Salem.

Taking hostages is the name of the game on Days, and next week is more of the same. May sweeps has given viewers lots to talk about as several stories continue to deliver nothing but twists and turns.

Belle, Chloe, and Claire’s lives are in jeopardy

The plan to prove Jan (Heather Lindell) killed Charlie (Mike Manning) puts both Belle (Martha Madison) and Claire (Isabel Durant) in grave danger.

Psycho Jan kidnaps Claire in a last-ditch effort to get what she wants — Shawn (Brandon Beemer) as her man and Belle behind bars. Jan steals a car that happens to have Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) hidden in the trunk.

Meanwhile, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), Brady (Eric Martsolf), and Shawn work together to find Chloe and Claire. Little do the guys know they are together.

Thanks to Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry), Belle learns some startling news about Jan. Belle faces off with her nemesis in the hopes of saving Claire, but Jan manages to kidnap Belle too.

All the hostage drama leads Brady to have a candid conversation with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) about their relationship.

Will Brady once again forgive Kristen, or will he walk away?

Ben gets a ghostly visitor

As Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) continues to spiral from receiving divorce papers from Ciara (Victoria Konefal), he is haunted by Jordan (Chrishell Stause). The actress recently opened up about her brief return to Days of our Lives.

After a ghostly visit from his sister, a frantic Ben joins the search for Claire. She has been by his side for months, and the last thing Ben needs is to lose someone else he loves.

Bad news for Kate

Jake (Brandon Barash) learns some devastating news about Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) medical condition. There is a complication with Kate that sends Jake reeling and right back into Gabi’s (Camila Banus) arms.

Speaking of Gabi, she takes her frustration out on Ava (Tamara Braun). The two women battle it out over Ava’s budding romance with Rafe (Galen Gering).

Blackmail is also the name of the game in Salem. Xander (Paul Telfer) talks guilt-ridden Nicole (Arianne Zucker) into giving him a job at Basic Black, or he will spill about their one-night stand.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) also faces the wrath of Xander as she and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) head to the police station for questioning. Rafe knows Lucas and Sami are hiding something too.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Xander. An unlikely friendship forms between Xander and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) that helps him take his mind off his troubles.

Fans are in store for another jam-packed week of action, drama, fights, and shenanigans in Salem.

