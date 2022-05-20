Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abe still has feelings for Paulina, Leo and Nancy face-off, and more

Eric has news for Roman and Kate on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week tease that even though it’s almost the end of May sweeps, the drama is far from over.

The writers have pulled out all of the stops for sweeps month to keep viewers invested, and next week is no different.

Things in Salem have been wild for a while, and the NBC soap keeps things going that way.

Leo and Nancy face-off

Nothing is ever good when Leo (Greg Rikaart) is around. He has managed to cause plenty of trouble since returning to Salem, and his insertion in Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Craig’s (Kevin Spirtas) marriage is one of the most significant issues.

Craig’s involvement with Leo has ripped his family apart. The news blindsided Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and Nancy isn’t too happy about how everything went down either.

Spoilers tease that next week on Days of our Lives, the showdown between Leo and Nancy will be one for the books. Both can give as good as they get, so it should be epic.

Toward the end of the week, Leo will turn to Gwen (Emily O’Brien) for help. She is just as devious as he is, so the plan to concoct the battle with his enemies should be enough to stir up more trouble in Salem.

Paulina and Abe

Abe (James Reynolds) is once again falling for Paulina (Jackee Harry). These two have a shot at making it work, except for the secret she is keeping.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Paulina’s intentions may be good, but lying is still deception. She is only doing it to protect Lani (Sal Stowers), but will Abe be able to understand that’s the case?

All signs point to more trouble for this Days of our Lives couple, or non-couple, or whatever they currently are right now.

Other Salem tidbits

Eric (Greg Vaughan) has news for Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow). Will he be telling them he is leaving the priesthood, or is there something else on his mind?

Sonny (Zach Tinker) finds himself in a precarious spot. He has no idea what happened the night before. This could impact his marriage, which may be exactly what someone wanted.

This and more will play out next week on Days of our Lives as May sweeps winds down with just a few episodes left to air this month.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.