Days of our Lives spoilers: Peter Reckell returns, Ciara and Steve get visits from ghostly Bo Brady

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a legendary actor is back to reprise a fan-favorite role he originated decades ago.

There is good news for Days fans. The devil story winds down with a little help from Peter Reckell, who returns as Bo Brady.

May sweeps hits a mid-way point, and the latest preview video released by NBC makes it clear fans are in for a roller coaster ride over the next few episodes.

Peter Reckell returns as Bo Brady

Hot on the heels of the news that he will be reprising the role of Bo on the Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem, Peter makes his first appearance on the mothership show since 2016. Bo died in 2015 but returned in a Scrooge-like episode as a ghost to help Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

The character is back as a ghost again, this time to help his daughter and best friend as the devil impacts their lives. In the video footage, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) are the first to see ghost Bo.

In the hospital, Ben and Ciara are reeling from the events surrounding their baby son Bo and the devil. Whatever happens at the cemetery makes them fearful their son might not make it.

Ghost Bo appears with a smile on his face just when Ciara needs him the most. With tears in her eyes, Ciara calls out, “Daddy. It really is you.”

Bo helps Steve too

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Tripp (Lucas Adams) risks his life to free Allie (Lindsay Arnold) from the devil’s clutches. It turns out that Tripp does lose his life. Soap Opera Digest was the first to confirm the news.

The promo video features a grief-stricken Steve (Stephen Nichols) with tears on his face seeing ghost Bo. Steve can’t believe his eyes as the vision of his pal appears before him as he’s reeling from losing his son.

Grab the tissues, Days fans, because the upcoming episode of the hit NBC daytime drama is going to be tearjerker.

The return of Peter Reckell is emotional enough for viewers. Add on the factor Bo’s there to help his fearful daughter and devastated friend takes the return to a whole new level.

It’s safe to say that fans will want to be glued to their television screens as Bo makes a rare appearance in Salem. To read more about Peter and Kristian Alfonso reuniting for Beyond Salem Season 2, click here.

