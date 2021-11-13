Days of our Lives spoilers: Eileen Davidson returns as Kristen DiMera and Lani learns Paulina is her mother

Eileen Davidson is back on Days, but how long is she sticking around? Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease a shocking and slightly confusing return, along with a paternity bombshell that rips through Salem.

The latest promo for the hit NBC soap opera reveals Days fans will be on the edge of their seats all week long. One twist brings back a fan favorite, while another brings lots of heartache and tears.

Be sure to keep those tissues handy because the tears will be flowing as one lie tears a family apart.

Eileen Davidson returns as Kristen DiMera

The rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks that Eileen Davidson was stepping back into the role of Kristen DiMera. Actress Stacy Haiduk has played the role since 2018 on Days of our Lives, but there was no news she was ousted as Kristen.

Thanks to the latest Days preview video, two women playing Kristen makes a little more sense.

The devil has morphed into John’s (Drake Hogestyn) former love Kristen. Instead of Stacy popping up, the NBC daytime drama went old school having Eileen reprise the role she originated back in 1993.

Kristen pulls out all the stops to entice a tied-up John into getting romantic with her. The devil feels the only way he can break John and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) strong love connection is if John betrays Doc.

Then Satan can rule Salem in the form of Marlena without her trying to break free from its evil grasp. Oh yes, it’s bonkers an idea, but then again, Days has been coming up with some crazy antics lately.

Thankfully John doesn’t appear to take the bait. John looks disgusted at Kristen putting the moves on him, and it’s priceless.

Lani learns Paulina betrayed her

Back in the form of Marlena, the devil throws a wrench in Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe’s (James Reynolds) wedding plans. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that MarDevil uses Chanel (Raven Bowens) to expose that Paulina is Lani’s (Sal Stowers) mother.

The promo video shows possessed Marlena trying to hide her giddiness over revealing Paulina’s deep dark secret. The news also rocks Abe because that means Lani isn’t his daughter.

There’s no question the fallout of this revelation will be felt for a long time. Not only are Lani and Abe destroyed, but Paulina’s not going to be happy Chanel spilled the beans.

Plus, Mama Price (Marla Gibbs) is livid Paulina confided her secret in Marlena instead of keeping quiet as she instructed her daughter.

The hits just keep on coming on Days of our Lives! Be sure to tune in so not a moment of all the craziness is missed.

What do you think of Eileen returning as Kristen for a very brief stint?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.