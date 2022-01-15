Days of our Lives spoilers: Chanel’s heartbreak, Johnny moves on, Sarah shocks Xander and Craig returns

Xander comes face to face with Sarah but will she answer all of his burning questions? Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal broken hearts and hookups take over Salem as a couple of fan favorites return to the show.

Love is so not the name of the game on the hit daytime drama. Instead, scheming, betrayal, and broken families explode, giving Days fans one turbulent week.

Johnny strips while Chanel breaks down

The devil continues to wreak havoc on Salem — this time in the form of Johnny (Carson Boatman). Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Johnny flirts with Gabi (Camila Banus), who in turn plans to use him to get his DiMera Enterprise shares.

Thanks to the latest Days preview video, fans get a glimpse at just how far these two will go to get what they want. Johnny strips down to just a towel during Gabi’s visit to the DiMera mansion. Then he pulls Gabi in for a passionate kiss as things heat up between them.

Meanwhile, Chanel (Raven Bowens) continues to reel from Johnny dumping her abruptly. She breaks down in Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) arms crying about how she was so in love with Johnny.

Just wait until Chanel and Jake (Brandon Barash) find out Johnny and Gabi got physical with each other. Jake and Chanel will most definitely have something to say about the steamy kiss.

Nancy and Craig return

After ignoring her mother’s calls, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) was shocked to see Nancy (Patrika Darbo) show up in Salem. Nancy gives her daughter another shock when she spills that Craig (Kevin Spiritas) is cheating on her.

Later, Craig arrives to talk to Chloe at Basic Black and explain his side of the story. Nancy is stunned to see her husband with their daughter.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

The video footage shows something is clearly up with Craig. It’s a safe bet the issue is not what Nancy thinks, and after all, that’s not Days of our Lives style.

Sarah comes home

There is nothing Xander (Paul Telfer) wants more than to find out what really happened to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Xander gets his wish when he walks into the Kiriakis mansion and finds Sarah talking to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Days viewers know that Gwen (Emily O’Brien) has teamed up with Ava (Tamara Braun) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to keep Xander from finding out the truth about Sarah. That means this Sarah may not actually be Sarah, but rather someone in a mask, and impersonating people is kind of Kristen’s MO.

Is Sarah really back in Salem? Will Johnny and Gabi hook up? What is Craig really hiding?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit NBC soap opera.

Want to know who is leaving Days in 2022? Check out the list here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.