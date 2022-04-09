Days of our Lives spoilers: Ben and Ciara’s gender reveal party chaos

A blissfully happy Ciara and Ben are unaware the devil is looming. Pic credit: CBS

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the time has come to find out if the newest member of the Brady family is a boy or girl.

In true Salem fashion, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) gender reveal party will be riddled with twists and turns. Days is gearing up for the baby to be born during May sweeps.

Now that the devil has taken over Allie (Lindsay Arnold), the NBC soap opera has set the stage for another dramatic birth. Before the little one arrives, friends and family gather to find out the sex of the baby.

Celebrating Ben and Ciara

The latest preview video for the daytime drama shows the Horton house is filled with love for Ciara and Ben. Days of our Lives spoilers tease Ben has a tender moment with Marlena (Deidre Hall) at the party before chaos erupts.

Doug (Bill Hayes) is a little confused by the whole gender reveal party concept, while Roman (Josh Taylor) comments about the “horror stories” he’s heard about these types of parties. Oh yes, that’s a clue things will undoubtedly go awry at the family gathering.

Other loved ones at the party include Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and Shawn (Brandon Beemer), who just found out he’s going to be a dad again. Clyde’s (James Read) there too, thanks to a last-minute invite from Ciara, which she reluctantly agreed to.

What will go wrong?

In the video footage, Julie asks someone to give her a little hint about whether baby Weston is a boy or girl.

Although the person isn’t featured, it’s a safe bet she’s speaking to Allie. After all, Ben and Ciara did give her the sonogram results to create the cake.

Sweet Bits, aka Allie and Chanel (Raven Bowens), made a beautiful cake that’s perfectly decorated in pink and blue. Ben gets everyone ready for the big reveal as he and Ciara hold the knife and begin cutting into the cake.

The video ends there, leaving Days fans wondering what kind of chaos erupts at the party. Anything is possible now that the devil has taken over Allie.

Perhaps the cake will be blood red for the devil instead of revealing the sex of Cin’s baby. Whatever happens, one thing is for sure. Ciara and Ben’s happy day will not go as planned.

So much excitement coming up on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.