Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Xander’s choice, Gabi schemes, and Chloe turns to Nancy for help

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal two weddings, lots of plotting, and more devil shenanigans taking over Salem.

Days fans can expect a slew of twists and turns as the daytime drama gears up for May sweeps in a few weeks. Next week is no exception, with a highly anticipated return and several jaw-dropping moments.

Xander finally chooses between Sarah and Gwen

Although Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) no longer believes she’s Renée DuMonde, she is far from the Sarah that Xander (Paul Telfer) fell in love with. Xander’s desperate attempts to get through to Sarah fail.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) has a request for Abigail (Marci Miller), who’s left shocked by her sister again. All signs point to the request having to do with Xander.

Before the week is over, Xander keeps his promise to Gwen to marry her since Sarah isn’t getting better. Xander gets a surprise when he learns it’s a double wedding.

The question is – who’s the other couple getting married?

Gabi and Chloe cook up a couple of schemes

Determined to get some dirt on Ava (Tamara Braun), Gabi (Camila Banus) turns to Rafe (Galen Gering) to help. Gabi also comes up with an undercover mission to get even with her nemesis.

Gabi isn’t the only one plotting. Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) plead with Nancy (Patrika Darbo) to stall her divorce from Craig (Kevin Spirtas). A trip down memory lane with Craig helps Nancy decide to pump the brakes on the divorce or proceed with it.

Over with Leo (Greg Rikaart), he runs into someone from his past, as Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Chad (Billy Flynn) continue their effort to expose Leo as a con man.

Other Salem tidbits

In true Salem fashion, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) gender reveal party has a few complications. Marlena (Deidre Hall) does get a chance to spend a sweet moment with Ben though at the party.

Meanwhile, Belle (Martha Madison) confides in John (Drake Hogestyn) about Shawn (Brandon Beemer) being the father of Jan’s (Heather Lindell) baby, thanks to the devil. Speaking of the devil, Chanel (Raven Bowens) ends up with another broken heart because of a possessed Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

When Sonny isn’t teaming up with Chad, he’s contemplating an unexpected offer from Victor (John Aniston). Plus, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) faces yet another tough decision regarding treatment for Sarah, and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has a warning for Jake (Brandon Barash) about shacking up with Ava.

All of this, plus Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) back in Salem.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the Days?

