Days of our Lives spoilers: Anna stirs the pot, double trouble for Jake, and Philip pours his heart out

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal terror, fun, reunions, and breakdowns take over Salem as the New Year brings some new drama for the NBC show.

It is another full week of Days, meaning there are no New Year preemptions for the soap opera. Thanks to a full week of episodes, Days of our Lives will unleash new mysteries, while getting closer to wrapping up another.

The new preview video not only entices fans to keep tuning in but will also leave fans with a slew of questions. An announcer teases the lives of 10 Salem residents are about to change thanks to two people reconnecting, two facing terror, two are reunited, and two come undone.

Yes, the footage is enough to give fans the chills and wanting more too. It doesn’t stop there, though. The promo spills some juicy moments that are still to come.

The walls close in on Gwen

Anna (Leann Hunley) knows Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is up to no good where Abigail (Marci Miller) is concerned. She lets Abigail know Gwen is a “psycho obsessed with her family.”

Thankfully, Abigail listens to Anna and embarks on a quest to learn more about Gwen. Jack (Matthew Ashford) pitches in to help too. Jack and Abigail better hurry up because Gwen moves in on Chad (Billy Flynn) again.

It is not all playing sleuth for Anna. She finds time for Tony (Thaao Penghlis) too. They ring in the New Year as life is never dull in Salem.

Jake can’t win

A shocked Jake (Brandon Barash) learns Abigail has uncovered his affair with Kate (Lauren Koslow). The trouble has just begun for Jake too.

As news of his affair with Kate becomes more public, Jake realizes she is embarrassed by him. Days of our Lives spoilers dished these two have a spat that may impact their midnight New Year’s Eve kiss.

Kate sharing a glass of champagne with Jack only adds fuel to the fire that is brewing with Jake.

Philip comes clean

The preview video reveals Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) go in for a kiss that will undoubtedly devastate a couple of people.

One of those affected is Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), who is less than thrilled to see Chloe with Brady. Philip lets his ex know why it is so hard for him to see her with someone else.

Can these two high school sweethearts finally find their way back together, or is a love triangle on the horizon?

The hits just keep on coming for Days fans, who are bound to be left with more questions than answers at the end of the week.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.