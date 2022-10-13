Days of our Lives fans react to historic Allie, Alex, and Chanel threesome scene

Alex got quite a shock and treat on Days this week. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives fans have reacted to the historic threesome scene that took place on the hit soap opera this week.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) decided to take Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) up on his offer to hook up.

Although shocked at the two ladies’ change of heart, Alex was more than happy to have the distraction from his feelings for Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

The three of them hit the sheets for a consensual good time, and Days did not shy away from showing the steamy scene.

It was the first time in daytime history a threesome was featured, much less one between a bisexual couple and a straight man.

Social media has buzzed since the scene aired, with fans sharing their strong opinions on the subject matter.

Days of our Lives fans react to threesome scene

Twitter has been on fire talking about the scene with many mixed reactions. One long-time Days of our Lives fan flat-out called it disgusting.

Others thought it was a waste of time and even called out the soap opera for misogyny.

A different Days fan thought the show should have done it with a heterosexual couple.

If #days really wanted to push the envelope by showing a threesome then they’d do it with one of their heterosexual couples. Why do they always have to inject a man into a relationship between two women who love and want each other. #challie pic.twitter.com/xKvEg1ZBl6 — CΛROL🏳️‍🌈🍑 (@fletcherpcd) October 10, 2022

There was even a remark calling out the show and actress Deidre Hall for ensuring fans nothing would change with Days of our Lives when it moved from NBC to Peacock.

For every negative comment, there was a lot of positivity surrounding the hit soap opera pushing the envelope.

One user called the scene “iconic, while another is glad the show is “pushing the boundaries.”

Several Twitter users thought the scene was hot, with one even giving praise to Robert, Lindsay, and Raven for their chemistry.

The fallout of the threesome

It wasn’t just the scene featuring the threesome that has soap Twitter talking but the fallout from Alex, Chanel, and Allie hooking up.

There’s no question that the story simply won’t end up with the act of the threesome. Fallout will happen because that’s the soap opera way.

Some Days fans are convinced that either Allie or Chanel will get pregnant.

Since Chanel’s embroiled in a deep dark college secret storyline, odds are it would be Allie. Should that be the case, it’s a safe bet the big pregnancy reveal will come just as Stephanie decides to give Alex a chance.

Whether you loved or hated the threesome scene, things are certainly shaking up on Days of our Lives. This likely won’t be the last time the show pushes the boundaries.

After all, that’s one advantage to the show being on Peacock now, no network guidelines to adhere to.

What did you think of the threesome?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.