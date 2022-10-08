Days of our Lives spoilers: Brady makes a deal with Kristen, Chanel’s college secret, and more bombshells

Brady makes a tough decision on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that October is will the hottest month yet on the hit soap opera.

Things are heating up in Salem as November sweeps gets closer, with several truth bombs, secrets, schemes, returns, and unexpected deals coming to light.

There’s no question that the tides are shifting on Days with new romances, hook-ups, and of course, looming death.

The fate of Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) hangs in the balance. A couple of new twists will shake this storyline up further as the health of all three ladies continues to decline.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit daytime drama, fans get a glimpse of what’s coming for these fan-favorite characters.

Plus, Johnny (Carson Boatman) may have met his match in Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace). The two face off when she unexpectedly shows up at the DiMera mansion.

Desperate times call for desperate measures in Salem

The preview video reveals Brady (Eric Martsolf) confronts Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) over playing games with the orchid that holds the cure to helping Marlena and the other ladies. In true Kristen fashion, she won’t give it up until she gets what she wants.

As John (Drake Hogestyn) sits by Marlena’s side, Brady makes a deal with Kristen. If she gives up the orchid, he will meet her demands. Those demands aren’t revealed, but it’s a safe bet they have something to do with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Will Brady really give up his daughter to save his stepmom, or is he just playing Kristen?

Although things are bleak, Kate gets a moment of happiness when Roman (Josh Taylor) proposes with Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) there to witness it.

The past comes back to haunt Chanel

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) meets with Paulina (Jackée Harry) regarding a deep dark secret of Chanel’s (Raven Bowens). The video features Sloan handing Paulina an envelope before flipping to Chanel crying about something stupid that she did in college.

That’s not all going on with Chanel, either. Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) can be seen getting hot and heavy with Chanel, leaving viewers to believe he takes her and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) up on their threesome offer.

All of this juicy entertainment, plus Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn), take things to the next level while Gabi (Camila Banus) encourages Stefan (Brandon Barash) to listen to his heart.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.