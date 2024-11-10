Days of our Lives executive producer Ken Corday promises ‘great surprises’ for 2025 after difficult year

Days of our Lives executive producer Ken Cordy made a promise to fans as the show heads into Season 60.

Last weekend, the cast of Days gathered for the annual Day of Days fan event in Los Angeles.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a sneak peek of Season 60 dropped.

It teased plenty of juicy information, including Doug’s (Bill Hayes) death and John (Drake Hogestyn) being MIA.

Ken also revealed at the big event that Drake approved the upcoming storyline, ultimately leading to John’s death following Drake’s passing in September.

Now, the executive producer has shared that Days of our Lives returns to its roots next year.

Days of our Lives’ Ken Corday promises ‘great surprises’

Speaking with TV Insider, Ken confirmed changes are coming, so we need to be patient.

Many Days, viewers are not happy with the Body and Soul storyline. The good news is that it will wrap up when Ron Carlivati’s episodes as head writer come to an end.

“I just felt it was time for a different look at the show, a different foundation for the show, and a different story push. Our previous head writer had a wonderful, long run, but change is a constant and sometimes change is called for and this was a case where it was clear to me it was,” Ken expressed regarding the head-writer switch up this past summer.

Based on the advanced filming schedule for Days, Ron’s episodes will air until March or April next year.

According to Ken, big things are coming to Salem during the late spring and summer of 2025. There are many “powerful” moments for fans to look forward to, and it has the cast and crew very excited.

“The future looks very shiny and bright. We are in for some great surprises by mid-2025. The stories will be wonderful and there will be many returns of familiar faces we’ve known or come to love in the past. I think it would be very rewarding for the viewers,” he shared with TV Insider.

Ken’s positive outlook comes after a couple of challenging years for the show.

Days of our Lives behind-the-scenes drama

The hit Peacock soap has been in the spotlight for its behind-the-scenes drama since 2023 when co-executive producer Albert Alarr was fired over allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

Ariane Zucker (Nicole) was “fired” for speaking out on the subject. The actress is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Corday Production Inc., Ken, and Albert for sexual harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and neglect hiring.

This year, Days was plagued by the deaths of Bill and Drake. Ken explained that those two deaths greatly impacted the hit Peacock soap.

Although he’s looking forward to the future, Ken admits that those two tributes will be emotional.

“They’re both iconic and two of the seven great heroes on the show,” Ken stated.

The executive producer wasn’t the only one who addressed the hole Drake and Bill left on the show. Stephen Nichols (Steve) honored both men following Day of Days ahead of the upcoming tribute episodes.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.