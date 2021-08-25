Days of our Lives’ Beyond Salem first looker trailer reveals another fan-favorite return

Beyond Salem is bringing the mystery, romance, and shocking moments Days of our Lives fans love. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives’ Beyond Salem’s first look trailer reveals another fan-favorite return for the limited series.

Peacock has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Days spin-off a couple of weeks ahead of its premiere. The trailer is filled with shocking moments, mystery, intrigue, romance, and a slew of long-time cast members heating up the screen.

It’s been less than a month since news dropped Days of our Lives was getting a spin-off series headlined by Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna). However, the wait for the new show is almost over, and the trailer is only adding to the excitement.

Beyond Salem trailer reveals another fan-favorite return

The veteran Days cast members making an appearance on the Peacock series just got longer.

In the trailer, Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) kicks off a mystery by telling the story of the Alamainian Peacock to John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall). Shane spills the Alamainian Peacock was stolen in 1991, and the gems have fallen into the wrong hands. John, of course, knows there is more to the story.

News that Charles is back as Shane comes hot on the heels of The Young and the Restless alum, Peter Porte, joining the show as ISA agent Kyle Graham. Plus, Eileen Davidson returns in not one but two roles that have a long history with the good people of Salem.

What else can viewers expect from Beyond Salem?

Shane’s return isn’t the only big reveal in the trailer. RuPaul Drag Race queen Jackie Cox makes an appearance too.

Jackie impersonated Lisa during RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 for Snatch Game. The preview footage features Billie coming face to face with her look-a-like, wondering just who the impersonator is supposed to be. It’s a pretty funny moment.

Zach Tinker makes his debut as Sonny Kiriakis taking over the role from Freddie Smith. The latter broke the news this summer he was done playing the character.

There is also lots of romance, intense encounters, fights, and dangerous moments in the trailer that will leave viewers anxious for the series to premiere on Monday, September 6 on Peacock.

Fans should expect more surprises when the show drops. The fact that the mystery revolves around the Alamainian Peacock should not go unnoticed. No doubt someone from the Alamain family will show up at some point in the series.

It’s almost time for the Beyond Salem mystery to begin. If the trailer is any indication, viewers are in for a real treat with the series.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.