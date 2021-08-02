Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem: Christie Clark, Austin Peck, a Sonny recast, and more added to series

Beyond Salem will have even more familiar faces than fans expected. Pic credit: NBC

There is more exciting news surrounding the Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem. The limited series will air on Peacock and bring so many soap opera vets together for a new adventure.

Last week, news broke that Lisa Rinna will be reprising the role of Billie Reed and is a focal point of the five-episode series. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star originated the role of Billie but hasn’t been seen on the daytime drama since 2018.

Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem adds Christie Clark and Austin Peck

A slew of Days’ current stars are set to appear on the spin-off show. Now a few soap opera vets have joined the original Peacock series, and fans won’t be disappointed with those added into the mix.

TVLine has revealed that Austin (Austin Peck) and Carrie (Christie Clark) will get wrangled into the jewel mystery drama. The last time viewers saw Carrie and Austin together was in 2017. Carrie returned to Salem in 2019, while Austin was part of the digital series, Chad and Abby in Paris.

Austin and Carrie aren’t the only Salem faces headed to the spin-off series. Days of our Lives vets Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) will also be in the show.

Days of our Lives has a new Sonny Kiriakis

Freddie Smith announced last month that he was done playing the role of Sonny on the hit NBC soap opera.

The actor moved with his wife, Alyssa Tabit, to Florida in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. They are happily embarking on the next phase of their lives, which does not include him revisiting the character of Sonny.

Fans knew the role would be recast at some point. However, a new Sonny came along a lot quicker than viewers expected. The Young and the Restless alum Zach Tinker will take over the role of Will’s (Chandler Massey) husband for Beyond Salem.

Yes, Will and Sonny will take part in the spin-off series. Chad (Billy Flynn) plans a visit to Arizona in the Peacock show. The three cross paths as part of the jewel mystery drama.

Zach won’t be the only Y&R star on the Days of our Lives spin-off. Greg Rikaart returns as Leo Stark too.

Wowza so many familiar faces set to kick off the limited series. A premiere date for Beyond Salem hasn’t been announced, but there’s speculation the show will drop on Peacock sooner rather than later.

