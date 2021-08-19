Days of our Lives Beyond Salem air date, first photos, and more details about new Peacock series

The wait is almost over for fans to be taken on a new Days of our Lives adventure. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives Beyond Salem’s airdate has been released! The first photos of the spin-off and more juicy details about the new Peacock series have been dropped too.

It’s only been a matter of weeks since news broke that Days was launching a new original series. The hit NBC soap opera has had a couple of digital series, Last Blast Reunion and Chad & Abby in Paris.

However, Beyond Salem is Days’ first spin-off series, and the show has pulled out all the stops for the limited series. A slew of current and former cast members will come together for a new mystery that could gravely impact the future of Salem.

Days of our Lives Beyond Salem air date and first photos

The powers that be aren’t wasting any time bringing Beyond Salem to fans. Peacock has revealed the exciting news that the first episode of the limited series will drop on Monday, September 6.

A new episode will drop daily until the finale on Friday, September 10. Yes, sadly, there are only five episodes in the Days spin-off.

Hopefully, though, this is just the first of many seasons of Beyond Salem or, at the very least, the first of many new spin-offs of the hit daytime drama.

First-look photos have also been released, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to be expected from the series. The pictures feature the return of fan-favorite Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna), who is headlining the show.

John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall), Paulina (Jackée Harry), and Abe (James Reynolds) are also in the pictures.

Eileen Davidson returns as Kristen DiMera in Beyond Salem

Earlier this month, Lisa revealed that her good friend and former costar, Eileen Davidson, was filming Beyond Salem. The two ladies also starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together.

Eileen originated the role of Kristen DiMera in 1993. However, Stacy Haiduk took over the role of Kristen in 2018, playing the character off and on since then.

When news of Eileen’s return broke, it wasn’t revealed if she was playing a new character or reprising the role of Kristen. Thanks to the first-look photos, fans know that Eileen is back as Kristen, at least for the Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem.

Well. Thanks to NBC's press site we have confirmation both of who Eileen Davidson is playing (Kristen duh), but also re: Confirmation of the September 6th date #BeyondSalem #Days pic.twitter.com/KbH37L4Ghs — Johnathon (@soapwikijohn) August 18, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the limited series explains Kristen being out of prison. Then again, maybe the Peacock show won’t tie into the daytime drama at all other than using the characters.

Whatever the case, viewers are in for one exciting new series featuring some of their most beloved characters ever to step foot in Salem.

Who’s ready for Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem to drop on Peacock in September?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.