Chad Duell and Courtney Hope engaged: General Hospital star proposes to Y&R star

A match made in soap opera heaven is what fans would describe while talking about Chad Duell and Courtney Hope.

He stars as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital, and she began on The Bold and the Beautiful as Sally Spectra but recently moved the character to sister soap, The Young and the Restless.

Just one day after Valentine’s Day, the couple announced they are engaged.

Courtney and Chad each shared photos of themselves with the gorgeous ring on display. She said yes, and now, they will spend forever together.

Courtney and Chad officially engaged

Earlier today, Courtney Hope and Chad Duell took to Instagram to reveal they are engaged.

She captioned her photo, saying, “Yesterday was a good day ☺️💍 …. Forever with this man is a dream come true 😍🙏🏼❤️ @duelly #umHellYes.”

He took to Instagram and captioned his, “I’m one lucky dude.. #shesaidyes #engaged ❤️ 💍.”

The couple was introduced in 2015 by Chad Duell’s on-screen brother, Bryan Craig.

Their relationship has been the topic of conversation over the years because they had been dating for a while, and an engagement wasn’t coming quick enough for some fans.

Chad and Courtney have supported each other since the beginning, and now, they will have the rest of their lives together.

What are they up to on the soaps?

Courtney Hope completed her run on The Bold and the Beautiful following her faking her death. To not suffer the consequences of her actions, she fled to Genoa City, which is why she is now on The Young and the Restless.

She is currently trying to rival Summer Newman (Hunter King), which will be quite the challenge.

Chad Duell is currently working through relationship issues as Micheal on General Hospital. He has to decide if he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are completely through or if he is going to rekindle what he had with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Viewers are torn about where they want him to go from here, especially with Wiley (Erik and Theo Olson) thrown into the mix.

As they navigate their next chapter in life, viewers are rooting for Chad and Courtney. No wedding date or plans have been revealed, but they will likely share info with their fans along the way.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.