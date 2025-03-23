Bold and the Beautiful’s Heather Tom celebrates 35 years in unique way

Heather Tom has a big milestone to celebrate on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actress has been in the CBS daytime realm for 35 years.

She has been a huge part of the CBS soap, which has been on the air since 1987.

To celebrate her big milestone, Heather was able to write, direct, and act in an all-women episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Heather has been working on writing and directing in recent years, and her boss, Brad Bell, thought doing all three would highlight her 35 years with CBS.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Heather Tom’s big The Bold and the Beautiful episode.

Heather Tom wrote, acted, and directed an upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episode

Heather Tom’s all-women episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will air on Thursday, March 27.

She will star in it alongside Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Annika Noelle (Hope), Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Rebecca Budig (Taylor), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy).

The theme will focus on mother and daughter relationships, which makes sense given the actresses who will be present for the episode. This is also likely when Brooke stands up to Hope, telling her she has “no sympathy” for her until she admits what she did was wrong.

Heather spoke to Deadline about the historical episode, revealing it was Brad Bell’s idea.

She said, “Brad Bell actually came to me and said, ‘this is your 35th year. You’ve been writing and directing. You’ve also been acting the whole time, and I think that it would be amazing if you did all three in one show.’ I was like, oh, that’ll be interesting! So logistically it was just, well, let’s figure out how I can be on stage acting in the scenes and then directing those scenes. I thought it was very important and agree that it should air during Women’s History Month because it’s historical.”

Will the special The Bold and the Beautiful episode be a standalone?

It will not be a standalone episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that Heather Tom wrote, directed, and starred in.

With everything going on in Los Angeles, this episode fits right in with the storylines currently taking place.

Spoilers teased that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) would choose between Taylor and Brooke mid-week. Based on Brooke’s reaction and her snapping at Hope, we suspect it didn’t bode well for the blonde beauty.

With a big episode coming up this week, be sure to tune in to see Heather Tom’s big accomplishment.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.