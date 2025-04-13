Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna makes a move, Sheila fights Poppy, and Liam’s bad news

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases that plenty of action is coming up.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) release has affected more than just her family members.

As she figures out her next move, she sets her sights on someone.

Meanwhile, Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are worried about Liam (Scott Clifton) and what his absence is doing to his daughters.

Things move pretty quickly next week as the writers push toward May sweeps.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam’s health takes a scary turn

Things are not looking good for Liam, especially with his head injury.

After a disappointing argument between Liam and Bill (Don Diamont), the former collapsed and hit his head. The second injury occurred when he tried to leave Bill’s estate.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Grace (Cassandra Creech) are shown in Finn’s office, and “inoperable” is heard.

Is this the beginning of the end for Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Luna attempts a seduction

After worming her way into Forrester Creations under the guise of a pizza delivery person, she finds Will (Crew Morrow) after an exceptionally touchy conversation with Electra (Laneya Grace).

She decides to read the room and use the contents for her benefit.

When Luna walks out in lingerie, can Will resist her advances?

We have a feeling this complicates things further, especially after Electra already learned that Luna was ready to give Will what he wanted, and she isn’t prepared for the next step.

Poppy and Sheila have a confrontation

Before Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) knew the truth about Poppy’s (Romy Park) relationship with Finn, she was sympathetic toward her.

However, that changed when she learned Luna was her granddaughter and Poppy slept with her son, who was barely of age, and then robbed him of the opportunity to be a part of his daughter’s life.

The two women get into a fight at Il Giardino, with Sheila shoving cake in Poppy’s face. Once Sheila has you on her radar, it’s hard to avoid that.

Plenty will happen during the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. The stage is being set for what will likely be a very dramatic sweeps month, which should include more about Liam and the possibility of a reconciliation for Steam.

Be sure to tune in daily so that a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.