Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Luna plays dress up for Will, Liam’s prognosis, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that more complications are coming.

Liam’s (Scott Clifton) health crisis sets the stage for a reconciliation with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and some viewers aren’t happy with the move.

Things are moving forward with the writers gearing up for May sweeps and maternity leave for Jacquie.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) presence still weighs heavily on the people of Los Angeles. She is unpredictable, and with her sights set on Will (Crew Morrow), things become more dangerous.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is still feeling sorry for herself and not taking accountability for her part in what happened at Forrester.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam’s prognosis

Liam might be alive now, but that doesn’t mean he is out of the woods.

Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) have promised to keep the news about his health away from his kids, but that gets harder when he has to miss the daddy-daughter dance.

When Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Grace (Cassandra Creech) meet with Finn in his office, the news they deliver isn’t good. Catching him off guard, he doesn’t know what will happen next.

Is this the beginning of the end for Liam?

Luna models for Will

After sneaking into Forrester Creations with a pizza, Luna is determined to turn Will’s head.

Things between him and Electra (Laneya Grace) aren’t moving as fast as he would like, and with Luna knowing there is frustration, she sees her way into his bed.

When she puts on some of Brooke’s Bedroom pieces, will she be able to get Will into her clutches?

Remember, he tried to converse with Electra before she ran out on him, so the timing could be perfect for the newest member of Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) family.

Sheila assaults Poppy

Poppy (Romy Park) should have known better than to show up at Il Giardino, but she does it anyway next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Poppy learns how serious Sheila is about her family when she runs into Sheila. Nothing matters more to Sheila than her son, and Poppy took advantage of him when she slept with him and conceived Luna.

Now, Luna is solely dependent on her grandmother after everyone has given up on her, which adds to Sheila’s anger. So, no one will be surprised when she shoves cake in Poppy’s face.

