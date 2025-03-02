Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope is unhinged, Finn tells Luna the truth, and Steffy freaks out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the CBS soap has an emotional week ahead.

Things are unraveling for Hope (Annika Noelle) faster than she could have anticipated, but that doesn’t mean she won’t fight back.

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) world has been turned upside down. Between Forrester’s takeover and the news Finn (Tanner Novlan) dropped on her, everything worsened exponentially.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) will finally learn the truth about her father, revealing the twisted truth about what Poppy (Romy Park) kept hidden all those years.

Relationships are being tested hard as the fallout of February sweeps continues to cause issues all over Los Angeles.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope unhinged

There has been an increasingly alarming move for power from Hope over the last several months.

She managed to rope Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) in without him noticing what was happening. Hope has been running the show while he has been backstabbing his friend and the family he’s been a part of for years.

Hope saw the kiss between Carter and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire), and she won’t let things go that easily.

In the preview video for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope issues a stern warning to Daphne. She tells her that she is watching her and that another play for Carter is out of the question.

Steffy is beside herself

Learning that Luna is Finn’s daughter rocked Steffy’s world.

She did not expect things to go as they did, especially after already dealing with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

When Steffy confided in Taylor (Rebecca Budig), she was also concerned about what this meant for her daughter and grandchildren. They lived through Sheila’s terror, and now Luna is involved.

Finn seemingly feels sorry for Luna, or at least that’s what the preview video hinted. The couple fights about the young woman, with Steffy spitting out some words that indicate she isn’t willing to play stepmom to the one who locked her in a cage.

Could this be the end of the road for Finn and Steffy? There’s only so much one person can take, and their marriage has been plagued with terrible and dangerous things thanks to Finn’s mother and daughter.

Will Luna be the final straw for Steffy and the Forresters?

